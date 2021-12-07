SBHS captures team trophy at Cheyenne tourney

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School Speech and Debate team captured their second team trophy of the year, winning the 3A division at the Heart of the Rockies Panopolis Bowl at Cheyenne Central High School.
The meet, held Friday and Saturday at Cheyenne, featured 16 schools from more than five states, including asynchronous entries from New York and California. This victory follows a team victory at the Casper College Tournament in Casper, Wyo.
Individual winners included Rio Synder, earning first place in Original Oratory. Chris Shuman took home first place in Extemporaneous Speaking. And the duet team of Carlie Johnson and Brooke Holly won in duet. The team victory required the hard work and stellar performance of the numerous other finalists, said SBHS Debate Coach Eric Johnson.
“What’s really impressive is that many of our interpers were at the state competition in Huron and we still won,” he said.
Nearly all the SBHS competitors at the tournament made it on stage, which made the team victory possible, Johnson said.
“We have an incredibly talented team this year with a great mix of experienced upperclassmen and very talented underclassmen,” he said.
The Speech and Debate team will host a Novice Debate at Sturgis Brown High School on Tuesday and will travel to Brookings to compete on Dec. 17-18.
