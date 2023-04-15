Sturgis Brown High School senior band members were recognized at the beginning of their final high school band concert. From left are: Jonathan Brown, Carlie Johnson, Laura Koranda Woodbeck, Madeleine Lowe, Chayton Peterson, Katherine Sulzbach, Aidan Stietz and Tyler Torick. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School band performed the year-end concert and honored eight seniors on their last high school performance recently.
The final band performance of the year featured, jazz band, intermediate band, concert band, and combined band under the direction of Emily Young, band director.
Young said the performance was going to be huge.
“We are having the jazz band, the intermediate band which is mostly freshman and sophomores, concert band which is most juniors and seniors, and the combined band, so four different groups performing a variety of music and it was just a great night,” said Young. “We will also be honoring our seniors, with their families, and recognizing them, as they are our leaders.”
Those seniors honored on your final high school concert performance include: Jonathan Brown (baritone), Carlie Johnson (flute), Laura Koranda Woodbeck (clarinet), Madeleine Lowe (French horn), Chayton Peterson (trumpet), Katherine Sulzbach (French horn), Aidan Stietz (tuba), and Tyler Torick (trumpet).
The band will perform several selections at graduation on May 21, in the West Gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.