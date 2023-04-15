SBHS band seniors honored at the final concert of the year.jpg
Sturgis Brown High School senior band members were recognized at the beginning of their final high school band concert.  From left are: Jonathan Brown, Carlie Johnson, Laura Koranda Woodbeck, Madeleine Lowe, Chayton Peterson, Katherine Sulzbach, Aidan Stietz and Tyler Torick. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

By Tim Potts

Black Hills Pioneer

