STURGIS — Sturgis Brown High School Art Club students again honoring veterans while at the same time raising funds for their organization.
The students have painted eight ceiling tiles (mostly war-era propaganda posters) to be purchased and hung at the Sturgis Vets Club.
The idea for the decorated ceiling tiles first surfaced when a veteran mentioned to Sturgis Vets Club Manager Stacey Nickelson that they had seen the tiles at other veterans’ clubs.
Proceeds from the auction help Art Club students purchase supplies, go on field trips and honor graduates with scholarships.
Senior Kaden Romey was among those who created tiles for this year’s auction.
The students would choose a work of art then project it onto a wall where it was traced on the 2-foot by 4-foot tile. The tracing could take up to five hours.
“From there, we color match the colors and then do the painting,” she said.
Propaganda posters are often associated with major wars and political movements throughout history. They often appeal to emotion over logic. They do this by using popular images of home or nation, vibrant colors, and large fonts to convey simple, direct commands or statements.
Kaden Romey said she found the posters “very cool.”
“I’ve always liked propaganda posters. I think they are interesting. I like how colorful they are,” she said.
Art teacher Anna Tescher said they did have a few of the most popular propaganda posters on tiles last year and decided this year to build on that theme.
“We wanted to do artwork that are more block, bold colors versus the tons of detail and blending,” she said.
The students have been working on the tiles a couple days a week after school since the start of the school year.
The winning bidder of a tile will have their name placed on the tile that is placed in the ceiling at the Vets Club.
Dietz and Tescher, in addition to their teaching duties are also advisers to the art club, both have ties to the military.
Tescher is a veteran who retired from the South Dakota National Guard’s 200th Engineer Company in 2020 after 21 years, and Dietz’s father, Col. Dennis York, spent his career in the Army.
Money from last year’s first auction was used for a cultural trip to Ireland for art students, local art outings and a trip to Northern State University. They also were able to award three art scholarships to graduating seniors and pay for entry fees for an art competition called Art Wars in Rapid City.
The tile project has become special for the students and teachers.
“I’m a big supporter of veterans and any type of program to help them out. I’m also a support of art and kids, so this was a fun way to tie them together,” Tescher said.
Dietz concurred.
“We are hoping the ceiling tiles bring about an appreciation of the visual arts, some aesthetics to the business, and engaging conversations for the customers,” Dietz said.
