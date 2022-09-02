DEADWOOD — Being in business is not a solo mission, and there are many resources out there to help small business owners succeed.
That was the central message SBA Region 8 Administrator Aikta Marcoulier, and South Dakota District Director Jaime Wood brought with them to the Women’s Business Summit, held at the Lodge at Deadwood, Tuesday.
With more than a decade of experience with small business development, but new to her role in helping businesses on the federal government side of things, Marcoulier said she wanted to educate as many owners as possible about the multitude of training programs, financial assistance, and contract resources available. Specifically, she wanted to spread the message about the billions of dollars spent through government contracts, which small businesses can easily access and prepare for using SBA services.
With more than 375 people attending the summit, Marcoulier and Wood said their mission was accomplished.
Marcoulier was invited to the summit as a guest speaker, and during her talk she emphasized that women are part of the fastest growing small business ownership sectors in the nation. She discussed free opportunities that are available through the S.D. Small Business Development Center, including obtaining the proper certifications and documentation to access funds and contracts through the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
“There are resources there so they can be part of these billions of dollars that are out there that the federal government spends,” she said. “I say from soup to satellite, the federal government buys everything. A lot of people think federal government, and they think they don’t have the business for that. But that’s not true.”
Additionally, Marcoulier said she wanted to spread the message about the importance of being prepared to ask for financial assistance and grants. “When the pandemic hit, a lot of businesses in general weren’t ready to showcase their financials to get the loans or grants that were available. So, it’s important to be prepared and have that plan in place now, not only for if they need a loan but to seize the moment of a contracting opportunity to grow their business. They need to be professionally ready to speak about their business, and they need to have the right business plan in place, because at their time of need they need to be able to sit at that lenders table and have everything together,” she said. “To get ready for that, there is free technical assistance (through the SBA.)”
Marcoulier, whose mother supported their family with a small business, and who was the director of the Colorado Small Business Development Center, Pikes Peak office for 10 years before accepting the federal position as Region 8 Administrator for Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming, said she really understands the struggles and hard work of operating a small business. She knows what it takes to help owners on the local level. One of the tools she said can really help local owners are the training tools available through the SBA Ascent program, which can be accessed at https://ascent.sba.gov.
“It’s online training that anyone can access, and you pick it by journey,” she said. “So depending on where you’re at with your business and what you need to do, you can pick your path of training.”
While at the Women’s Business Summit, Marcoulier said she was inspired with the awesome turnout of strong women and their business teams, as well as with Women’s Business Center Director Michelle Kane’s enthusiasm.
“She is so vibrant and energetic, and she really leads the charge for women-owned businesses here in western South Dakota,” Marcoulier said. She added that the Women’s Business Center offers regular monthly training and support sessions entitled Women in Networking (WIN), as one of many ways to inspire and help owners.
Wood agreed that the enthusiasm and excitement about small businesses that they experienced in Deadwood was very encouraging.
“The vibrancy in the room was over the top,” she said. “It was so great and the interest was high. At least half of the people in attendance were small business owners, and a lot of the others were either thinking about it or they were just looking to connect with a very positive network. What’s not to like about small business?”
Wood added that the strength of South Dakota business was also very obvious at the Summit. “In the Northern Hills and across South Dakota we have such a strong economy, despite the pandemic we have come through,” she said. “We had some businesses that were impacted economically, but they pushed through. SBA provided a lot of different resources including grants and low interest loans, and the technical assistance has been there the entire time.”
With inflation, supply chain issues and workforce issues, Wood said there has been an uptick of new business startups. “Folks during the pandemic had a reset of their priorities, and many in South Dakota decided they wanted to go into business ownership,” she said. “This is still a great time to start a business in South Dakota. The rates are going up a bit, but historically the rates are still lower than they have been over the past 20 years.”
Additionally, Wood said she was encouraged to see that women are pursuing business in a wide array of high tech industries. “There’s a lot of opportunity for women owners to really do whatever they want,” she said. “We have the resources to help them seek their dreams.”
For more information about the many local, state and federal resources available to help small business owners, visit www.sba.gov/localassistance.
