PIERRE — Monies to be appropriated by South Dakota that would help Black Hills counties fund resources for input in the Black Hills National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan revision, is what Senate Bill 21 is designed to do.
SB21 is an act to make an appropriation for costs related to the Black Hills National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan revision process and to declare an emergency.
If passed, the bill would appropriate $500,000 from the general fund to state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources for the purpose of creating a one-to-one cost share program available to the five counties in the state that have forest lands within their boundaries, to allow for the counties’ participation in the revision process and declares an emergency.
The Division of Resource Conservation and Forestry, within DANR, shall design and administer the cost-share program and provide grants to the eligible counties, provided no one county is entitled to receive more than 55% of the monies allocated for the program.
The bill also appropriates $450,000 to DANR for the purpose of employing one full-time equivalent staff person during the forest plan revision process. This employee will participate with forest resource stakeholders on behalf of the state forester and complete other duties as assigned to facilitate the engagement of the state forester with the forest service revision plan process.
Sen. Randy Deibert, R-Spearfish, said SB21 is an agency bill drafted by the Secretary of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hunter Roberts and introduced by the Senate Committee on Appropriations at the request of the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) and calls for making an appropriation for costs related to the plan revision process and to declare an emergency.
“The $950,000 appropriation was in the governor’s budget as a special appropriation,” Deibert said. “Even though it wasn’t in her speech, it was in her budget as a special appropriation. It then came to Senate Ag & Natural Resources and we passed it unanimously. I did speak to the bill in that committee and I’m vie-chair of that committee.”
Deibert said creation of the bill was a cooperative effort between all the counties in South Dakota and the State of South Dakota Department of Natural Resources and the State Forester Marcus Warnke.
Since publicly supporting a request to the Forest Service made by Black Hills Forest Resource Association officials in October 2021 calling for correction of a general technical report that recommended a 50-60% reduction in timber production on the Black Hills National Forest, the Lawrence County Natural Resources Committee has been working to bring LiDAR into the mix for consideration of Forest Service officials in their decision-making processes, especially in light of the plan revision assessments. The actual plan adoption could take up to four years, and Lawrence County officials want to work closely with Forest Service officials during upcoming stages of the plan revision
Once Deibert learned of the special appropriation, he set up a meeting with Roberts to learn about ways the money would be being spent.
“The bill funding will be $450,000 to the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources for one FTE for the next four years,” Deibert said. “What that will do is it will free up the state forester to spend the majority of his time on the forest plan revision. The other $500,000 is a dollar-to-dollar match program for the counties. It has some guardrails on it as to how much one county can do, so one county doesn’t spend it all, but it will be a very easy process for the counties to match that dollar for dollar, so that they can hire the people that they need, the specialists they need throughout the process. It would generate, in theory, $1 million with the $500,000 match.”
Deibert said the allocation is right in line with Wyoming legislation allocated last year, which was $1 million for the forest plan revision.
The forest plan revision consists of 15 different assessments begun in 2012, for example, climate, carbon, timber, recreation, aquatics, botany, and most any resource-type activity, economics.
Deibert said the benefit of the bill’s passage is that it will secure local involvement in the forest plan revision.
“What this money will do is, allow us to respond to items that maybe we’re not on the same page,” Deibert said. “And allow us to work with the Forest Service for a successful multi-use plan.”
All seven counties – two in Wyoming and South Dakota have cooperating agency status for the forest plan revision, as does the state of Wyoming and South Dakota, so we have quasi-exclusive discussions with the forest service because of that agreement. So, from the county side, as we need experts that the county doesn’t have on staff, this money will let us hire them and we can put the money into it and match it with state funds.”
Deibert went on to say the money engages the state forester to the amount of time he will need to spend to represent, not only the state forester, but all of the divisions in the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources that are involved with Resource Management.
“So he could go to somebody, hypothetically, that is a water expert in his department and he could say, ‘I need this information. He could coordinate that,” Deibert said. “And on the county side, we could do the same thing – ‘We need a water expert to talk about the water in the Black Hills and what we need to do to protect it.’ We could bring an expert in and between those experts, we could collaborate with the forest service experts to have a real influence on the local peoples’ perspective.”
The use of LiDAR technology to identify potential harvest areas in the Black Hills is another potential use for the funds.
Deibert said there is speculation that the forest service may engage in a LIDAR effort to use that tool to analyze the forest in a more modern arena.
“Some of this money could go to that or to analyzing that data, or to interpret that data, but that’s not locked in yet,” Deibert said. “That’s being treated as a separate, distinct item.”
Deibert said the bill is important in many ways.
“Because we, as locals, have lived there all our lives and, unfortunately, in government offices, you have turnover, so we know things that maybe the Forest Service doesn’t realize, and if we work together, we’re going to have a better product, because we have local influence on the plan that manages our forest,” Deibert said. “Our success is based on a cooperative effort with the Forest Service, and we’re really working towards that goal. If we can offer expertise that maybe they don’t have or maybe give another opinion, I think we’ll have a better plan. It’s worked other places in the federal government, where you’ve had a local influence on the plan and that’s really our goal. If I had to put this in a nutshell, it’s cooperative effort and embrace the forest service and help them and influence them to have a local plan.”
Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge, said she is in agreement with and support of SB21.
“I think that, not only does that provide a lot of jobs in our area, but we do have to take care of our forest,” she said. “If we don’t, we have the danger of having forest fires.”
