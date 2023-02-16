bhp news.jpg
PIERRE — Monies to be appropriated by South Dakota that would help Black Hills counties fund resources for input in the Black Hills National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan revision, is what Senate Bill 21 is designed to do.

SB21 is an act to make an appropriation for costs related to the Black Hills National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan revision process and to declare an emergency.

