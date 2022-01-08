Sawyer Brown and Terri Clark to headline Wild Bill Days

DEADWOOD — Wild Bill Days, Deadwood’s annual summer kick-off celebration, features free entertainment, including live concerts by chart-topping entertainers, DockDogs competitions, gold panning, and more, June 16-18. Headlining this year’s free festivities will be Sawyer Brown on Friday, June 17 and Terri Clark on Saturday, June 18.
American country music hitmakers, Sawyer Brown was founded in 1981 in Florida. In that time, they’ve racked up multiple CMA, ACM, and CMT awards, provided 23 albums and 50 chart singles. The band’s lead singer, Mark Miller, has written many of Sawyer Brown’s hits, including “Step That Step,” “The Walk,” “Thank God for You,” “The Boys and Me,” as well as the band’s anthem: “Some Girls Do.”
Terri Clark, hailing from Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, got her start by playing for tips at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, a legendary honky-tonk bar across the alley from Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.
The three-time JUNO Award winner holds the honor of being the only Canadian female member of the legendary Grand Ole Opry. Clark has received 19 CCMA Awards and in 2018 was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame.
With over 5 million albums sold, hit singles such as “Better Things To Do,” “Poor Poor Pitiful Me,” “Girls Lie Too,” “Northern Girl,” and “I Just Wanna Be Mad,” a slew of awards and sold out audiences on both sides of the border, Terri has solidified her place in the history books of country music.
Wild Bill Days begins on the evening of June 16, featuring Arch Allies live in concert at Outlaw Square.
Also returning to Wild Bill Days are the DockDogs competitions which showcase specially trained retrievers and everyday pets jumping from a carpeted platform into a long pool. The dogs try to jump higher and farther, or retrieve faster than their competitors. DockDogs events conclude Saturday. To register your dog in the competition, call (330) 241-4975 or email registration@dockdogs.com.
