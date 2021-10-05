Sawyer Brewing Co. named Small Business of the Year

SPEARFISH — Heading into its third year, Sawyer Brewing Co. has been named Small Business of the Year during the Black Hills Community Economic Development Round-up.
“It definitely feels good that all of our hard work is paying off and people in the community are noticing,” said Ali Eddy who opened the brewery with her husband Lee Eddy in December 2018.
Not long after opening, Eddy said they started self-distributing their craft beers throughout western South Dakota, and now they partner with a distributor to market state wide.
“We do hear from a lot of people that they come to Spearfish to come to Sawyer Brewing now, so that feels good that we’re at the top of the attractions list,” she said.
Their product has become so popular, that they’ve expanded to an off-site production center to meet the demand of the taproom and wide-range distribution. One of the most surprising things about the business, for Eddy has been the volume of customers.
“When we first opened we thought we could run this with about 10 employees; during the summer we have about 35, right now we have about 25 and we could definitely use more,” she said. “It’s cool that we can provide that many well-paying jobs for people in the community.”
Like every business, the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on Sawyer Brewing, but Eddy said the model they’d established in the years prior helped get them through the worst of it.
“We were able to stay open for carry out only,” she said. “Luckily beer and pizza are something people are already used to as a to go item. Nobody wants steak and risotto out of a Styrofoam box, but pizza is fine.”
As the business continues to grow, Eddy said they plan to keep the focus on the local community that has made Sawyer Brewing a mainstay in Spearfish.
“Our main distribution will always be right here around the Hills area,” she said. “Like we’ve always said, ‘you can start a business based on tourism and whatnot, but in the Spearfish area you’ve got to have a local following and please your locals.’”
