Saturday fire guts Sturgis home

STURGIS — An afternoon fire Saturday has left a Sturgis family without a home.
The home is located in a mobile home park near the entrance to Boulder Canyon.
Initial indications are that the mobile home had frozen water lines and individuals were attempting to thaw them, according to Meade County Emergency Manager Doug Huntrods.
In a Facebook post Saturday, Huntrods said two residents and several pets were displaced after the fire engulfed the structure. He said the Red Cross was assisting the residents who escaped with no possessions.
Sturgis Fire and EMS were paged just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of a trailer house on fire.
Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Pat Urbaniak said the police were first on scene and confirmed the blaze, and that everyone was out of the house.
“By the time the engines arrived, it was fully engulfed. Sturgis VFD and Fort Meade extinguished the blaze,” Urbaniak said.
Sturgis VFD had requested mutual aid from Whitewood, Deadwood and Fort Meade. Both Whitewood and Deadwood were later asked to stand down as they were not needed.
“We sent the others home because we figured that for as cold as it was there was a chance for other structure fires in their own communities,” he said.
Sturgis fire remained on scene until everything was cold, he said.
Air temperatures at the time of the fire were about 3 below zero. Despite the cold, the firefighting measures went quite well, Urbaniak said.
“We got it knocked down and handled pretty quickly,” he said.
The Sturgis Police Department is investigating the fire, Urbaniak said.
About a dozen firefighters fought the blaze Saturday. Those responding included Sturgis VFD, Fort Meade Fire Department, Sturgis Police, Meade County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Meade County Emergency Management and utility companies.
