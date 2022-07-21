SPEARFISH — Johnny McHenry, a shortstop for the Spearfish Sasquatch Independence League Baseball team, has signed to play professional baseball as part of Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals organization.
McHenry, from Sparks, Nev., got the call from the Nationals Tuesday afternoon
“The draft transpired and I didn’t get picked up in any of the rounds, and they (the Nationals) called me about 15 minutes after the draft ended, and they gave me my contract offer, and I accepted it,” McHenry said.
McHenry said it was his goal to play in the Major Leagues.
“It’s been a dream of mine since I can even remember,” McHenry said. “I’m looking forward to it and I’m very excited.”
McHenry has played baseball collegiately at Cerro Coso Community College, in Ridgecrest, Calif.
At the team’s 2021 awards banquet, McHenry received awards as: Gold Glove Shortstop/Big Bat Award/Conference MVP - No. 5 Infielder
He signed a letter-of-intent this spring to play baseball at Cal State University Northridge.
McHenry has played the last two seasons for the Spearfish Sasquatch, and he is the first Sasquatch player to be offered a MLB contract.
McHenry said he will always remember his time in Spearfish.
“I am grateful for my time in Spearfish. The development I’ve had, the boys out here. Eric Schmidt as our GM (general manager) has allowed us to come out here and just play baseball,” said McHenry. “There’s a lot of memories I’m going to take with me, playing with the boys every day, day in and day out, the bus rides, all of it. It was all fun.”
McHenry said he was leaving Wednesday morning to go back home, and the Nationals will fly him to Florida sometime this week.
“I am going to go to their Florida camp and work my butt off and try to make it up the ranks, and see what happens from here,” McHenry said.
