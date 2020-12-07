NORTHERN HILLS — In Lead, Santa came in for a landing on the Franklin Hotel veranda, just before Deadwood’s official Christmas tree was lit Friday night amidst Glice skaters celebrating Outlaw Square’s first birthday with cake and free skating. Santa thenheaded over to the Outlaw Square stage for socially distanced photo ops and children sharing their wishes with the jolly old elf via a Letters to Santa mailbox.
In Sturgis, Mother Nature provided perfect weather for the annual Sturgis Parade of Lights Friday. Temperatures hovered near 50 for the start of the parade at 6 p.m. People lined Junction Avenue and Main Street along the parade route. More than 30 floats were registered for this year’s event. Then, on Saturday, youngsters had a chance to build a gingerbread house, create a Christmas wreath or paint an ornament at the Harley-Davidson Rally Point.
