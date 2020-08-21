LEAD — Even after the Sanford Underground Research Facility took over the abandoned drifts and caverns left behind by the Homestake Gold Mine in 2001, the Ross Shaft has been largely unused as the main conveyance to the underground lab has been the Yates Shaft. But with major excavation slated to begin in 2021 in order to make way for the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility (LBNF), which will house the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE), the old Ross is getting a breath of new life and some much needed renovations.
“This shaft is the life blood of the project, everything for LBNF and DUNE, with a few very small exceptions, goes through this shaft, so it’s pretty important to us that this shaft be in its top condition,” said Joshua Willhite, design manager for the LBNF project.
Willhite explained that the Ross Shaft will be used in the same basic way it was in the Homestake days, to transport excavation equipment and personnel to the 4,850-foot level of the lab.
“Really, we’re not doing anything Homestake wouldn’t have done with the shaft. We have to deliver different components, but Homestake took big pieces of equipment underground just like we’re going to do,” he said.
Much of the machinery and techniques used in the excavation of the approximately 875,000 tons of rock that will need to be cleared to make room for the LBNF will reflect the way Homestake mined for gold underground.
“We’ll actually excavate a little slower than Homestake would have, because what we care about is what’s left behind. What they cared about was what was getting taken out,” Willhite said. “So we blast a little bit of a different blast pattern, but it’s the same drilling and blasting that would have been done historically.”
Willhite said the removal of the rock will be very similar to the way Homestake mined as well. The excavated rock will be carried up to the surface via the skip loader system, and then sent through a crusher before being transported 3,700 feet across Highway 85 and deposited into the Open Cut.
“The skip loader is actually 5,000 feet down the shaft, that’s where you load the buckets, or skips, that bring the rock to the surface. The skip dump is inside the headframe tipple and that drops into the crusher, and on out to the conveyor that everybody sees now,” he said.
Willhite said the rock being excavated is from the “Poor man formation” as it doesn’t contain any gold.
“Homestake would have crushed (the rock) down to three quarter inches or smaller, and then sent it to a series of mills and those mills would actually make a paste out of it … and then that’s what they extracted the gold out of. We’re not doing any of that, the rock that we’re excavating has no gold in it.”
In the Homestake days, the excavated rock would run through a system of three crushers, before heading off to the processing mills. Willhite said the rock removed for LBNF only needs to be run through one crusher and sent on its way.
“Originally, Homestake used three crushers,” he said. “They had a primary crusher … then they had a secondary crusher … then there were screens, and anything that was oversized came back to this tertiary crusher. We have no reason to crush that small, they were processing it to get gold out of it all we need to do is get it on a belt. So we’re just crushing it with one crusher down to three inches or smaller.”
Willhite said it will take approximately two years of heavy excavation to make way for the LBNF.
The DUNE will be the largest neutrino detector on U.S. soil. It will consist of four massive cryostats containing 70,000 tons of liquid argon that will need to maintain a temperature of -300 degrees F. In order to bring the large pieces of material needed to assemble the cryostats, Willhite said his team had to make a few modifications to the headframe.
“We had to do a little bit of modification to it to allow the large beams that make up the cryostats for DUNE to get in the shaft, and once you do that you have to bring it up to current code,” he said.
Much of the reinforcement was just adding new steel beams to the 80-year-old structure of the headframe.
“We took the siding off so we could get the pieces of steel in to do the reinforcement,” Willhite said. “We tried to minimize that wherever possible and we did a pretty good job. It’s a little bit of a patch-work, but give it a couple of years and you won’t even notice.”
Some extra safety measures had to be added as well in order to ensure the safety of the builders and scientists that will travel down the shaft.
“Another thing that we did, which they wouldn’t have done in the thirties when this was built, was we had to design for and emergency stopping load,” Willhite said.
A series of dogging mechanisms were added to the elevator system which will catch the cage from a free-fall, as well as a “crash beam” to prevent the cage from travelling too far up the headframe. Willhite said the cage itself will be replaced once cryostat assembly begins. The new cage will be customized to help facilitate the material being transported.
“The corners of the cryostat actually come in an ‘L’ shape, so we’re able to tip those into the cage and they stick above the roof,” he said.
Once constructed, DUNE will require a great deal of power to run the cooling system that will keep the argon in its liquid form, as well as remove heat from the LBNF.
“The nitrogen (cooling) system uses large compressors to liquefy the nitrogen, which then is used to liquefy argon …This process also generates a lot of heat, which requires a large chilled water system, essentially air conditioning, to remove this heat from the underground through the ventilation system,” Willhite said. “We’ve worked to reduce energy consumption wherever possible, and I believe we have developed about as efficient of a design as possible to accomplish the project requirements.
A new 15kV (approximately 15,000 volts) transformer had to be installed to accommodate the extra power needs for DUNE.
“If there happens to be a supernova, DUNE wants to gather the neutrino burst that and it’d just be a really bad thing if the power happened to be out,” Willhite said. “So having reliable power is definitely a super bonus for science.”
Willhite said the renovation work to the Ross Shaft and all the components needed to start clearing the way for LBNF/DUNE are on track to be completed by the end of 2020, with excavation starting spring 2021.
