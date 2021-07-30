LEAD — The newest building on the Sanford Lab campus will be named after Sen. Mike Rounds.
The M. Michael Rounds Operations Center, or the ROC, is a 26,000 square foot facility that hosts the main warehouse at the lab, the main machine shop, and includes office space for engineering and office personnel. On Thursday Mike Headley, executive director of the Sanford Underground Research Facility, proposed the name for the man who was instrumental in making the underground lab in South Dakota a reality.
“As we were talking about this building going into operations, we felt it was a great opportunity to recognize someone who has been a champion for SURF and SDSTA over the years,” Headley said. “There are a number of people who have been part of this from the start and a lot of people played a huge role in the SDSTA and SURF, and played a key role in points along the way for us to be on the world stage as a leading underground lab.”
Headley pointed out that Rounds, as governor, secured early financial support for the lab project from the South Dakota Legislature, managed liability contracts for the property donation from Barrick Gold Corp., secured the $70 million gift from T. Denny Sanford which solidified the lab’s future, and demonstrated South Dakota’s support for the project to the world in ways which helped it become a reality.
“This is truly an honor,” Rounds said in a statement to the Pioneer. “I am grateful to have worked with so many people who made the dream of transforming the Homestake Mine into an underground laboratory a reality. This project — which is such an important part of the community of Lead, the Black Hills and the entire state of South Dakota — would not be possible without the strong support of the South Dakota state legislature, the Barrick Gold Corporation and the international community of scientific researchers. I’m humbled to be recognized in this fashion.”
S.D. Science and Technology Authority board member Dr. Bob Wilson, was originally on the team competing for designation from the Department of Energy as the site for the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility and the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment, when the Henderson Mine in Colorado was being considered alongside the Sanford Lab. Very early on, Wilson said, Rounds’ enthusiasm for the project and the subsequent statewide support stood out above all.
“It was really notable the support that South Dakota had from Gov. Rounds and having that level of support was very influential,” Wilson said. “A huge amount of credit goes to the governor and the state legislature. Now Sen. Rounds’ continued support is hugely influential.”
Pat LeBrun, who has served on the S.D. Science and Technology Authority board since its inception said, “I think this is one of the more appropriate actions this board can take. Sen. Rounds was instrumental in getting the lab to South Dakota, but also to keeping it on track to meet the expectations of not only South Dakotans, but also at the federal level. This naming is appropriate recognition of his support at all levels.”
