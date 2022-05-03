Sanford Lab included as training site for SDNG

LEAD — Emergency response training in the wake of a weapons of mass destruction event was the focus when members of the South Dakota National Guard were conducting exercises at the Sanford Underground Research Facility.
Last week’s “Rushmore Roundup” exercise through the S.D. National Guard had military and civilian personnel working together to respond to a simulated weapons of mass destruction incident. SURF was just one of many sites for the training, which also included scenarios set up at Custer State Park, Badlands National Park, and Mount Rushmore.
Mike Headley, executive director of the S.D. Science and Technology Authority, the managing entity for SURF, said the lab has worked with the national guard to host training exercises for many years. The relationship is very important to boost emergency response capabilities in the event of a disaster.
“We both have personnel trained in the use of self-contained breathing equipment and are able to enter hazardous environments and perform emergency response operations,” Headley said. “This relationship provides both of us with additional staffing depth to effectively respond to larger and more lengthy events.”
The training exercises, which spanned several Black Hills sites over the course of last week, involved the S.D. National Guard’s 82nd Civil Support Team, as well as troops from Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska and North Dakota. Additionally, personnel with the S.D. Office of Emergency Management, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the National Weather Service, RAP 5 (Radiological Assistance Program) — Department of Energy, Pennington and Custer County Offices of Emergency Management, and the Rapid City Fire Department.
Capt. Erica Bermensolo, medical operations officer with the 101st Civil Support Team, said the training is extremely important for crews to understand how to handle threats that arise.
“This training is important because you just never know what is out there,” Bermensolo said. “We had the anthrax scares 10 plus years ago but there are still calls to Capitol buildings, municipal buildings, schools, etc. and having a team to respond to that is invaluable.”
More than 100 participants responded to the separate incidents, as they developed interoperability with local and state agencies, as well as to maintain operational response procedures and communication protocols during the event.
“We set up some realistic scenarios in each of the geographical locations so they can do what it is they do for a living and get good training value out of it,” said Mark Beirne, exercise liaison, Emergency Response Training Institute.
Civil Support Teams support civil authorities in the event of the use of a weapon of mass destruction at incident sites by identifying chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear agents or substances, assessing current and projected consequences, advising on response measures, and assisting with requests for additional support.
“This event is great for the CST’s outreach program, because they are a civil support team, they deploy in support of civil authorities like fire departments and police agencies at the behest of the governor, said Beirne. “This exercise allows the teams around the area to get familiar with each other.”
The exercise participants were pleased with the training locations and support.
“It’s nice to be able to be in all these beautiful areas and do great training that stresses us to see how equipped and responsive we can be,” said Bermensol. “South Dakota did an excellent job logistically they have taken care of everything,”
Headley said the relationship between the SURF and the S.D. National Guard goes a long way in ensuring a safe environment at the lab.
“The national guard has established agreements to respond with the state of South Dakota,” he said. “We are able to leverage those agreements to assist each other when we need to respond. We generally do at least one larger exercise event at SURF each year that includes the national guard and other national, state, and local partners. We appreciate having these partnerships in place to help provide the resources we needed to operate SURF safely.”
