Sanford Lab employees win NASA Space App People’s Choice Award .jpg

Natasha Wheeler, left, and Caroline Jones, hold their certificate for NASA Space App Competition’s People’s Choice Award.  Photo courtesy of Erin Lorraine Woodward

LEAD — You don’t have to be a scientist to dig into the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) treasure trove of data. That’s what two South Dakota Science and Technology Authority (SDSTA) employees discovered when their team received global recognition for their original idea to make use of NASA’s data.

Caroline Jones, contracts specialist at the SDSTA, formed team “Making SPACE,” with Natasha Wheeler, administrative assistant at the SDSTA, and Jones’ sister, Eveline Shoun. Together, they entered the NASA-led International Space Apps Challenge (Space Apps).

