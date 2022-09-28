LEAD — The Sanford Lab is in the market to sell some xenon.
On Thursday, the S.D. Science and Technology Authority board authorized Executive Director Mike Headley to negotiate the terms of sale for about 43,000 liters of xenon that is on reserve from the LZ dark matter experiment. The xenon that is being considered for sale represents about 3% of the nearly 1.5 million liters that the Authority has for the LZ experiment.
Headley explained that the authority originally purchased the xenon at about $5.50 per liter. But global economic conditions and the war in Ukraine have caused those prices to increase significantly, and in some cases more than double.
“Ukraine and the Russians are notable suppliers on the world xenon market,” he said. “They’re not shipping xenon right now, so the supply is reduced. So, as you can imagine the price has gone up.”
Headley explained that if the authority sells the xenon, the funds will be divided amongst the S.D. Community Foundation, the USD Foundation, and the SDSU Foundation — all entities that contributed $2 million each as a loan to purchase the original stores of the noble gas used in the famed dark matter experiment. The foundation loans included an agreement that the LZ experiment would expire in 2026, however, the xenon sale could extend that timeline for LZ through 2028.
“What we’re asking the foundations to do is if we sell some of the xenon now, at what would be a pretty significant gain, you will get that gain now and if we do that we would like to run for a couple of years longer,” Headley said. “We want to take advantage of the increased prices and reward the foundations that were generous enough to loan us a couple million dollars each to buy the xenon.”
Headley said the Authority already has an interested buyer for the Xenon, and he is in discussions about the sale terms and conditions.
As a noble gas, xenon is extremely heavy and has a variety of uses. The aerospace industry uses the gas to propel satellites that are in orbit. It can also be used in semiconductor productions.
