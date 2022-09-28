bhp

LEAD — The Sanford Lab is in the market to sell some xenon.

On Thursday, the S.D. Science and Technology Authority board authorized Executive Director Mike Headley to negotiate the terms of sale for about 43,000 liters of xenon that is on reserve from the LZ dark matter experiment. The xenon that is being considered for sale represents about 3% of the nearly 1.5 million liters that the Authority has for the LZ experiment.

