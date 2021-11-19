Sanford Lab begins discussion with Lead chamber, visitor center board to acquire Homestake Visitor Center

LEAD — The Lead Chamber of Commerce and Homestake Visitor Center board of directors voted Thursday to begin discussions with the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority (SDSTA) to allow the authority to acquire the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center.
Opened in 2015, the 8,000-square-foot facility replaced the Homestake Visitor Center overlooking the Open Cut.
While the former visitor center touted the history of the Homesake Gold Mine, the new Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center (SLHVC) stories the history and future of the mine and the world-class laboratory nearly a mile below the surface.
According to a prepared statement from the two boards, talks to divest of the property began when a thorough review of the visitor center’s business model made it clear the organization would need to incur additional debt to maintain operations without the benefit of Cares Act relief funds.
“The opportunity to partner with the SDSTA is one we, as a board, simply couldn’t pass up,” Chamber Board President Marsha Nichols said. “The Board’s goal is to secure the future of a facility that’s an invaluable asset to Lead and is the gateway to our city. It’s also a win for the Chamber of Commerce and will allow us to re-focus on serving the business community and further develop the Visit Lead tourism arm of the organization.”
“We want what is best for the SLHVC and the community,” said Mike Headley, executive director for the SDSTA. “The SLHVC’s mission is to tell the story of Lead’s rich history and mining heritage along with the world-leading science hosted at SURF. There are so many great events and activities being held at the SLHVC; we want that to continue in support of the community while expanding STEM outreach activities.”
Science and Technology Authority Board of Directors would need to approve any transfer of ownership of and operations responsibilities for the visitor center.
In September the Chamber board accepted the resignation of Executive Director Sierra Ward, who intended to stay on until Nov. 24. However, she upped her departure timeline and left at the end of October.
Ward was the third employee to leave the chamber and visitor’s center in the. Her departure coincides with Chamber Outreach and Events Director Christine Allen’s resignation. Allen had originally applied for the executive director’s position after Ward announced her resignation. She later withdrew that application and announced her own resignation Oct. 15, after accepting the job as development director at the Homestake Opera House. Lead Area Chamber of Commerce Assistant Director Leigha Patterson also left her position earlier this month to pursue another business venture. Patterson’s exit had been planned long before Ward announced her resignation. The three employees are the only paid leadership positions for the two organizations that are run by a single board of directors comprised of seven volunteers and two ex-officio members. Going into the winter season the only other employees include a gift shop manager for the visitor’s center, and one gift shop attendant.
Nichols said she hopes to have the director’s position filled soon.
“We’ve received applications from some highly qualified candidates, and we’re excited to bring on the right person to execute on the chamber’s role of supporting local businesses,” Nichols said.
