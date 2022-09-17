SPEARFISH—City officials held a public forum Thursday evening to discuss the progress, or lack there of, on the Sandstone Hills street project, which has left the residents of the central Spearfish neighborhood more than a little discontented.
“We are accountable to the public, and we want to make sure that your concerns are being addressed,” Nick Broyles, Spearfish Public Works director started the meeting by saying.
Broyles explained that the project, which began in March, and was supposed to be completed by Oct. 15, was meant to affect repairs and updated infrastructure to the street along Sandstone Hills Drive, Iron Horse Loop, and Windmill Drive. That completion date has now been pushed back to November.
The project has been plagued with delays even before construction began. When the first bid for the contract came in over budget in March 2021, the city had to hold a second opening in January of this year where it was awarded to GTI Companies, Inc., for $1,491,791.50. And once the ground broke, Broyles said things did not get easier.
“The underground conditions that we encountered presented some issues, and they impacted cost and schedule. That’s really the takeaway,” he said.
Broyles broke his presentation down into what he called the three main pillars to project management – cost, schedule, and performance.
“None of those three exist in a vacuum, as one is affected it affects the others. So there’s kind of always ebb and flow,” he said.
One of the more significant set backs experienced by the contractors was when a water line broke.
“The water main got exposed, the exterior pressure diminished to such a point that the interior pressure was too strong and it blew the pipe,” Broyles said. “As a result of that we had to install two new valves on existing 10 inch water line.”
Broyles also said they had to remove more of the old asphalt than originally planned as well as an excess of concrete surrounding the sewer line under the street. Contractors discovered underground electrical lines that were not included in the layout plans of the area. The gas line had to be completely moved due to it being located directly on top of the previous sewer line. Additionally, the sewer line itself had to be upsized from the 18-inch pipe it was originally scheduled to be put in with to a 21-inch line.
“Since this contract was awarded, the lift station capacities out at Exit 17 increased so we had to upgrade that pipe from 18 inches to 21 inches,” Broyles said. “We had a lot of change orders, a lot of extra work. That equates to just days on the calendar and that’s kind of unavoidable.”
Another on-going issue the contractors continue to face is the space restrictions along the narrow streets that wind through Sandstone.
“When we dig a trench, there’s a lot of rules,” Broyles explained. “You can’t stockpile material very close to the trench walls because it could cause the trench walls to collapse. The area that we were working at, there just wasn’t a lot of area so we couldn’t (store that material) on site, so we had to haul material off site, and we had to import better material back on the site.”
When the city contracts with a company, particularly on a major project such as Sandstone, Broyles explained that it also hires a third party professional engineer firm to oversee the work. This frees up city engineers to continue working on other projects while the construction administrators supervise of the contractor’s work and report back to the city. When the Sandstone project began, the city contracted the administrator for full-time supervision of the sewer work, and part-time supervision of the street work.
Based on all of the change orders needed throughout the course of the project, the city increased the administrator’s oversight to full-time supervision of the entire project.
“That was one of the significant changes that we made going forward to make sure that we can be more responsive to you folks sitting here,” Broyles said.
Within the next few weeks, Broyles said the contractor is on track to have all the new piping installed and milling and overlay well underway.
Broyles explained that as a last step to the project, the city would inspect the completed work with the contractors to generate what he called a “punch list,” items that might not quite be up to satisfaction. The city retains up to 10% of the final budget cost from the contractor until the issues addressed in the punch list are resolved.
“So we’ll be doing a walk through and we’ll be identifying all of those things so please let me know if you guys have issues and we’ll make sure we take a look at those and if they need to be addressed we’ll address them through our contractor,” Broyles said to the crowd. Once final payments are made, the work done at Sandstone will carry with it a two-year warranty.
Broyles, other city officials, and representatives from GTI fielded questions from residents addressing specific concerns. It is still unknown how much over budget the delayed construction schedule will put the project, but Broyles said the public works department is working on assembling the costs of the change orders as well as materials, and should have a number for the public by the end of next week.
For more information about the Sandstone Hills street project, or to give feedback on any public works projects, contact Broyles by calling (605) 642-1333, or emailing nic.broyles@cityofspearfish.com.
