SPEARFISH—City officials held a public forum Thursday evening to discuss the progress, or lack there of, on the Sandstone Hills street project, which has left the residents of the central Spearfish neighborhood more than a little discontented.

“We are accountable to the public, and we want to make sure that your concerns are being addressed,” Nick Broyles, Spearfish Public Works director started the meeting by saying.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.