Sandstone open at Colorado Blvd.

After months of having to work around construction, the main entrance to the Sandstone Hills subdivision is open for residential use. As the main of only two entrances to the neighborhood, the closure caused a great deal of agitation to residents. Pioneer photo by Alex Portal
SPEARFISH — The entrance to the Sandstone Hills subdivision from Colorado Boulevard is open to through traffic after being closed since April.
More than a month behind schedule, and more than $240,000 over budget, the Sandstone Hills Street project, which was originally scheduled for completion on Oct. 15, has been plagued with delays even before construction began.
When the first bid for the contract came in over budget in 2021, the city had to hold a second opening — in January of this year where it was awarded to GTI Companies, Inc., for $1,491,791.50, already $36,791.50 above its original budget tag of $1,455,000.
Once the ground broke, things did not get easier.
“The underground conditions that we encountered presented some issues, and they impacted cost and schedule. That’s really the takeaway,” explained Spearfish Public Works Director Nick Broyles during a public meeting held by the city in September to address the delays.
Those issues included water line breaks, trench destabilization, and the ever-present supply chain delays. A total of four change orders have made their way across the project since February, adding $ to its budget.
A total of four change orders where tacked onto the project since February, adding $240,562.72 to the overall cost of the project and pushing the completion date to Nov. 26.
“Remaining work includes asphalt leveling & overlay on Iron Horse Loop, asphalt patching on Sandstone near Colorado Blvd., water main connection and backfill north side of Colorado, final cleanup, and punch list completion,” city officials said in an email to the Pioneer.
Although the work on those items will alter driving routes throughout the subdivision, the Colorado Boulevard entrance is expected to remain open to traffic, which should be a relief to residents who have been stymied by the closure for months.
“Discussions will be held with city staff regarding the number of entrances (to future developments and subdivisions) as the city finalizes updates to the design standards,” the email read. “Changes to the standard city contracts for Public Works projects are also under review regarding completion times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.