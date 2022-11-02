Sandstone open at Colorado Blvd.

After months of having to work around construction, the main entrance to the Sandstone Hills subdivision is open for residential use. As the main of only two entrances to the neighborhood, the closure caused a great deal of agitation to residents. Pioneer photo by Alex Portal

SPEARFISH — The entrance to the Sandstone Hills subdivision from Colorado Boulevard is open to through traffic after being closed since April.

More than a month behind schedule, and more than $240,000 over budget, the Sandstone Hills Street project, which was originally scheduled for completion on Oct. 15, has been plagued with delays even before construction began.

