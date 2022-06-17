Sandstone Hills Drive closing on Saturday

SPEARFISH — Sandstone Hills Drive will be closed, starting Saturday, from Colorado Boulevard to Windmill Drive until the completion of the sanitary sewer upsize and resurfacing in that area. The closure is expected to last for approximately four weeks. The Detour route will be on Colorado Boulevard, 27th Street, and Windmill Drive.
During this work, the intersection of Sandstone Hills Drive and Windmill Drive will also need to be closed while the Contractor replaces the manhole in the intersection for about one week. The detour for this work will be on Branding Iron Drive, Saddle Horn Drive, Bluestem Boulevard, and Woodland Drive.
Additional notifications will be sent out at that time.
The Detour Routes will be marked with signs.
The Contractor plans to continue work on replacing concrete curb, gutter, sidewalk, and asphalt patching in other areas of the project while limiting impacts to the detour route(s).
If you have any questions, please contact Kyle Rude with GTI Companies Inc. at (605) 580-1076 or the City of Spearfish Public Works Department at (605) 642-1333.
