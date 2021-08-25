Sams takes over as education director at opera house

LEAD — As the new Education and Outreach Coordinator at the Historic Homestake Opera House, Cassie Sams’ primary goal is to help people experience the “Jewel of the Black Hills.”
Born in Montana, and raised on the family ranch in Northeast Wyoming, Sams said she first experienced the Black Hills during her first year of college at Black Hills State University. She then went on to study event management at Johnson and Wales University in Denver, graduating in 2013.
After several years of working for various event planning and marketing companies, including a stint with a remote marketing business, Sams said she was ready for a change. Though she lives in Spearfish, the job posting at the Historic Homestake Opera House intrigued her when she learned about the history and story of the building, and how much it means to the community. The beauty and opulence of the building, combined with that history, make her job of promoting events at the opera house exciting and interesting.
“My background is in event management and marketing, and I think that’s what drew me to the position,” she said. “Also, just the story of the opera house and it’s background. I have not worked in the arts before, and I thought it might be fun to do.”
So far, Sams said the most rewarding part of working at the opera house has been watching all of her event planning come to fruition, and witnessing audiences enjoy the events that she so carefully puts together. The most challenging part of her job, she said, is getting the story of the opera house out to those who may not be as familiar with the Lead community, in order to increase the sizes of audiences in the theater and at special events.
“There are several people who have memories of the opera house prior to the fire,” she said. “But there are several who don’t, and some who re not aware of the whole story of the opera house. It can be hard getting people to attend events and reaching a large audience.”
Some of Sams’ experience includes planning special events, overseeing operations, and doing website design. That experience fits right in with her duties at the opera house, where she will assist with programming details for ticketed shows, plan and execute community events, coordinate volunteers to help with events, and create marketing materials such as posters and digital media to promote events.
Her primary goal is to create interesting opportunities at the opera house for people of all ages and walks of life.
“I plan to bring the community back to the opera house,” she said. “I want to get younger families interested and attending events. One of the things that is in the works is a workshop series for kids. The series will involve different aspects of theatre and the arts, and will allow the kids to learn more about theatre.”
