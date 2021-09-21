STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School Student Council has teamed up with Lynn’s DakotaMart to provide food for students in need at the high school.
For $10, someone can donate a sack of groceries for the pantry at Sturgis Brown High School called Sam’s Closet.
Among the items in the sack are macaroni and cheese, canned fruit, ramen, cereal and crackers.
High school secretary Pam Anderson, who assists in the effort, said there is a real need for grocery items especially during school breaks such as in-service and school vacation days.
Anderson said the idea to team up with Lynn’s came from parent Amy Karrels. Last year the effort garnered about 100 bags of groceries for Sam’s Closet.
“That got us through the entire school year,” Anderson said. “The bag is a good mix of foods.”
Students are still self-conscious about asking for help in the form of food or toiletry items, she said.
“Kids are still scared. There is just this stigma, and we don’t know how to get past that,” Anderson said. “It’s just so hard when kids don’t want anybody to know.”
Matea Gordon, a member of the student council who helps with Sam’s Closet, said some students don’t want their peers to know about their need.
“It’s for anyone that needs something. They shouldn’t be ashamed or worried about having to ask for items. We just want them to know we are here for them if they need it,” she said.
Members of the student council hung posters around school with tear-off information listing the website to visit if students found themselves in need. It includes an online document that is accessible by all the students at the high school.
Students can make a request anonymously and then set a time to pick them up discretely. Anderson said teachers can dismiss a student during a class period to go to Sam’s Closet, or students can schedule a time after school to pick up needed items.
Last year, Sam’s Closet helped about 30 students a month. Having free school breakfast and lunch has lessened the demand this year.
But the need hasn’t completely gone away. During longer school breaks such as Thanksgiving and Christmas, the school makes sure some families have a box of food to last them the duration.
In addition to groceries, Sam’s Closet has toiletry items and some clothes. The clothing items include T-shirts, sweatshirts and even coats. Many of the items are from the lost-and-found bins at the high school. They are cleaned and then stacked on the shelves of Sam’s Closet. Organizers have also purchased additional clothing such as underwear, bras, socks, leggings and sweatpants for students in need. They recently received backpacks to distribute to students also.
Gordon said she is proud to be a part of the Sam’s Closet effort.
“We know there are kids in the school that need extra supplies and it’s great to be able to supply them with that so that nobody has to worry,” she said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.