STURGIS — The Salvation Army of the Black Hills Christmas Food Boxes were distributed at the Sturgis Kiwanis Food Bank on Monday. Recipients lined up in their cars along the street leading to the food bank, and volunteers placed the box in their vehicle. The box included canned goods, cereal, pasta, macaroni and cheese, and loaves of bread.
Salvation Army Christmas Food Boxes distributed
Deb Holland
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire in apartment building forces evacuations
- Thune once again raises idea of retirement
- Alleged Spearfish meth dealer pleads not guilty
- Sturgis One-Eyed Jacks sells for $5.5 million
- SUV ends up in pond in Sturgis
- Prison time for Belle Fourche man sentenced in meth case
- Kylie Jenner enjoys low-key baby shower at Khloe Kardashian's new home
- No injuries in Lueders Food Center crash
- Whitewood man pleads not guilty to assault charges
- Prison time for ND woman convicted of drug charges
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.