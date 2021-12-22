Salvation Army Christmas Food Boxes distributed

STURGIS — The Salvation Army of the Black Hills Christmas Food Boxes were distributed at the Sturgis Kiwanis Food Bank on Monday. Recipients lined up in their cars along the street leading to the food bank, and volunteers placed the box in their vehicle. The box included canned goods, cereal, pasta, macaroni and cheese, and loaves of bread.

