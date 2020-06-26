Salty Dog Self Serve Dog Wash provides a new place to pamper your pooch

SPEARFISH — Nestled within Buggy Bath Car Wash, located at 1700 N. Main St. in Spearfish is Salty Dog Self Serve Dog Wash; a 24-hour dog washing station fit to freshen up your Fido any time of the day or night.
“I decided I just wanted to put a dog wash in there. There’s a lot of car washes around the country that are starting to do this,” said Jeramiah Johnson who, along with his wife Tracy, bought the carwash last year.
Johnson explained that when he and his wife bought the building, AAA Spearfish was renting some office space in the facility.
“They’ve since gone to a virtual office due to the whole COVID deal,” he said.
With the extra room, Johnson decided to renovate the space and install a Tru Blu brand K9000.
“They originally were developed in Australia … Everything is self contained; you just have a water source and a power source and it provides hot water, soaps, (natural herbal flea and tick repellent), conditioners, rinse and a hot air dryer,” Johnson said.
$10 get’s you 10 minutes to douse and delouse your dirty dog, with additional minutes tacked one for every dollar extra.
The K9000 accepts cash, cards, and several forms of digital payment options, and just like the car wash, tokens can be bought at a discount.
For more information about the Salty Dog wash station, call (605) 639-5077.
