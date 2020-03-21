Saloon #10 suspends operations amid COVID-19 concerns

DEADWOOD – The Saloon #10, a Deadwood Main Street icon, will suspend its operations at 9 p.m. tonight due to concerns about potential COCID-19 risks to employees and customers.
The historic saloon announced the temporary closure on its Facebook page Saturday afternoon, stating the suspension will be until further notice.
“We would like to thank all of our employees that have worked through this difficult time,” the post states. “We look forward to opening our doors once we are confident that we can provide a healthy environment for both our staff and customers.”
**The original posting of this story depicted an incorrect photo. That has been corrected. The Pioneer apologizes for the mistake.
