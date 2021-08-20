Sales taxes spilling over capped amount for city savings

LEAD — Increased sales taxes that go above and beyond what the city has budgeted for 2021 mean that Lead has too much money for its Development Reserve Fund.
Earlier this year, the city established its Development Reserve Fund as a place to put sales tax receipts that were over and beyond what the city had budgeted. Commissioners said the fund could be used for special projects or purchases, or to pay for “rainy day” expenses. But the primary reason for the account, Mayor Ron Everett said, was to track the revenue overages resulting from booming sales tax in Lead.
When they established the account by resolution, commissioners capped the amount at $634,000. On Monday the Development Reserve Account had a total of $569,000, so when the city tried to transfer its $150,000 in sales tax overages from May, June and July into the account, they discovered that the cap they set based on anticipated sales tax revenue, was too low.
“This is money in sales tax that was collected over the last three months that crested the minimum we need to meet our sales tax budget,” former Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl said. Stahl has been working with newly hired City Administrator Dan Blakeman, to ensure a smooth transition into the position.
Stahl explained that the city’s cap was based on a COVID-19 allotment formula from the federal government, which assigned a specific amount of funds to municipalities based on population and other factors. The federal allotment was intended to reimburse the city for COVID-19-related expenses. When the city established the development reserve, they conservatively set the cap based on the federal formula, as officials did not expect the sales tax numbers to be as high.
To fix the problem, city officials agreed to table the sales tax transfer and create a resolution to increase the cap on the Development Reserve Fund, to be approved at the next meeting.
“My goal in setting up and using it was to capture the excess sales tax, so we knew what it was,” Everett said. “We told everybody that once we have the money we would spend the money. I kind of want to keep it that way. If (the cap) has to go to $1.5 million or $2 million, that’s fine.”
The city of Lead’s 2021 budget plans for about $900,000 in sales taxes. The city receives sales taxes quarterly, so all taxes above and beyond $225,000 per quarter are put into the city’s development reserve fund.
