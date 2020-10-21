Sales tax usage varies widely among Northern Hills cities

NORTHERN HILLS — Of the 6.5% sales tax consumers pay on most goods in the Northern Black Hills, about 2% of that goes to the respective cities where it’s spent.
That means that for every $100 spent in the Northern Hills, taxed at $6.50, $4.50 will go to the state of South Dakota, while the respective community where dollars are spent will receive $2.
But what the cities of Belle Fourche, Spearfish, Sturgis and Lead do with that money varies widely.
An additional single cent is also taxed on certain items. See the related story about the third penny sales tax on Page 7.
Spearfish is the only city in the Northern Black Hills where sales taxes make up more of the general fund budget than property taxes, at 36%. Other major sources of funding for the city budget include property taxes, which comprise 24% of the general fund. The remaining 40% of the budget comes from earned interest, rental and lease payments, front foot assessments, fines and fees, shared governmental income, and other miscellaneous sources.
Spearfish City Finance Officer Michelle DeNeui said 2020 sales tax receipts through September have been at $6,632,990, which is about 5% more than where they were last year at this time. Those funds are deposited directly into the city’s general fund, where about $1.3 million is applied to two bond payments. The first bond was issued for the Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center in 2008, and then refinanced for lower interest rates in 2015, with an annual payment of just over $650,000. The second bond, with an annual payment of just over $600,000, pays for the construction of the Sky Ridge Development, which includes workforce housing and a sports complex.
Once the two bond payments are made, DeNeui said the city uses its remaining sales tax dollars for other general fund expenses including services, operational funding and equipment purchases, as set by the annual budget.
In Sturgis, City Manager Daniel Ainslie said general sales tax contributes about 21% of the revenue for the city’s general fund budget. Other major contributors include 32% in property taxes, Rally related revenue at 19%, water and wastewater sanitation services at 8%, and various other revenue sources such as building permits, earned interest, liquor store sales, and cash on hand comprise the remaining 20%.
So far this year, Ainslie said the city of Sturgis has brought in about $3.2 million in general sales taxes through the end of September. Of that, 50% will be allocated to the city of Sturgis general fund, and 45% will be put into the city’s capital improvement fund, and 5% will be used for equipment replacement for city operations.
In Belle Fourche, where the city has received just under $2.4 million in sales tax through the end of September, the tax dollars are also split evenly between the city’s general fund for city services, and capital improvement projects for city infrastructure.
Several calls and emails for follow-up questions were not returned.
In Lead, City Administrator Mike Stahl said the city has earned just over $1 million in sales taxes so far through the end of September. For the last few years that sales tax number has exceeded the city’s budgeted amount by approximately $250,000. Stahl said this year is the first in many years that the city has planned for that extra revenue, budgeting $900,000 for sales taxes in 2021. Those funds all go into the city’s general fund, and are combined for a variety of expenses including city services, operational funds, equipment replacement, and city infrastructure improvements.
Similar sales tax information from the city of Deadwood was not available by press time, despite several attempts to obtain information from Deadwood City Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown.
