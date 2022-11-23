SPEARFISH – For centuries, cultures all across the globe have turned to Mother Nature for natural remedies and supplements. The standardization of medical science has progressed these medicines a great deal, but for some, a much more holistic healing experience can still be found growing all around them.
“I have a pretty crazy neurological condition that (doctors) don’t really know what to do with, so I started seeking my own help, and one thing led to another, and I started studying herbalism as a trade,” said Joe Vanderberg, herbalist and master blender for Sage and Cedar Herbal Tea Company.
About six years ago, Vanderberg said, he started studying the Eastern philosophies around herbal medicines and discovered that, for him, the offerings of the natural world could rival any doctor’s prescription. It didn’t take long for him to realize that what worked for him could be a solution for others as well.
“I immediately just dove down into the quality of herbs and where I could get good herbs, and there was just not a whole lot of resources around here, so something clicked in my brain … ‘be the resource, then,’” he said.
Together with his partner, Ashley Holtquist, the two started sourcing high-quality herbs from around the world and bringing them to users in the Black Hills.
“You can find some decent, commodity-quality tea and herbs and a few different places; natural foods stores and things like that around the area, but nobody’s really doing farm-direct, high-quality specialty tea,” he said.
Herbal medicines can be derived in a variety of ways, but Vanderberg said one of the best ways to incorporate them is in the form of tea.
“There’s nothing like sitting down to make a cup of tea, with all of that intention of, ‘I want to feel better in my life, I want to take care of myself,’” he said.
The ceremonial act of taking the time to prepare a cup of tea and enjoy it, can add to the healing process rather than just swallowing a pill and rushing off for the day.
“If you take some medicine and then go stress yourself out for two hours, your body probably just kicked it out,” Vanderberg said. “Whereas if you sit down, relax, make yourself a nice hot cup of tea, and sit there and drink it, your body relaxes; it opens up to that medicine. It starts to assimilate all those constituents and all that beautiful essence from that plant and put it in the right spots. And you give your body time to actually do something with it.”
As with any natural product, Vanderberg said that it’s the quality of the material that makes loose-leaf herbal tea effective as a medicinal supplement. While pre-packaged tea bags can be effective, they can also carry unwanted material.
“Tea bags, by necessity, have to have some sort of plastic in them to hold the bag together so it doesn’t just dissolve in the water. So you get those micro plastics in your tea as well,” he explained. “What they put in the tea bag is technically, in the trade, called dust, or fannings. … It’s the bottom of the barrel, it is the actual dust left over from the processing of the larger plant material.”
The philosophy of herbal medicine goes back thousands of years and is actually the basis for modern practices. At its roots, herbal medicine is meant to be a daily lifestyle activity where people engage with plants to maintain an individualistic health level, rather than just taking some medicine when they feel sick.
“Working with people to improve their quality of life and to introduce relationships with plants and nature into their life to help improve their overall wellbeing,” Vanderberg said. “That’s kind of the method of herbalism, is to work directly with the plants rather than creating standardized extracts, putting them in capsule form, and then taking them.”
Vanderberg suggested that Eastern medicine takes a much more individualistic approach to wellness by working with the natural chemistry of the body to maintain a state of “homeodynamus.”
“It’s not homeostasis, because we aren’t ever really static; we’re in a dynamic state of flow constantly,” he explained.
The Western model, which Vanderberg agrees has come a long way in meeting the immediate needs of patients, however, follows a much stricter formula of healing.
“It’s very much like a car,” he said. “Which is great if your hip’s broken, you’re gonna want the (emergency room), you’re gonna want that beautiful medical system. But it does struggle, a lot of ways, with chronic illness.”
Vanderberg said the physiomedicalism model that he follows suggests that there is no one ideal state for the body to be in. Rather every individual exists in a constant fluctuation of six “tissue states:” hot/cold, damp/dry, and tense/relaxed. Herbalists like Vanderberg work with people to determine at what level each of those tissue states need to be for them to enjoy their own version of wellbeing.
“Really what you’re doing is, you’re breaking the whole system down into it’s basic components. It’s basic elements, and you’re going, ‘if this is too hot, we need to cool it down, if this is too dry we need to moisten it, and if this is too tense we need to relax it,” he said.
Adding an herbal routine to your day can help the body regulate those states, and keep itself healthy. But even the most stringent herbal regimen can’t stave off every virus.
Often, Vanderberg said, people will pop a pill, or take some sort of prescription when they’re sick, in order to suppress the symptoms of an illness. Those symptoms, however; more often than not are the natural mechanisms the body uses to expel whatever is making it sick. Suppressing those symptoms could be prolonging one’s illness.
“One way of looking at a fever is that it is trying to cook a virus out of your body, right, so it’s trying to heat up your internal temperature and de-nature that virus in there,” he explained. “What you can do, is you can take diaphoretics, which would be like a cayenne, or something hot and spicy like that and you can help your body raise that temperature and also open up all your pours and heat yourself up as far as possible – kill that virus quick so you don’t get stuck in that fever state, and then your body takes care of everything else.”
That’s not to say that Herbalists are anti-pharmaceuticals. Vanderberg stressed that he is not a doctor, and sometimes we need that extra concentrated dose of medication, or treatment to get through the day. But holistic wellbeing comes from being able to listen to the whispers of your body’s everyday needs, rather than just waiting for it to yell at you when something’s wrong.
“In our modern culture we think, ‘oh, if I’m not forcing it then I’m just being passive. There is a very distinct middle ground there where you’re doing what reveals itself to you as the right action,” Vanderberg said. “This all really goes back to food. What are you putting in your body? Food first, then medicine, and it just goes from there.”
For more information, visit, www.sagecedarherbalteas.com.
