Safety organization: SD roads tied for most dangerous in nation

PIERRE — South Dakota’s roads are as dangerous as any state in the nation, according to a highway and automobile safety organization.
Deaths and serious crashes have been rising in the state and nation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety said the situation is “out of control” and serious changes are needed in traffic laws. The organization released the 19th annual edition of its Roadmap to State Highway Safety Laws in January. It called on the U.S. Department of Transportation and state governments to put the brakes on dangerous driving across the country.
“During the first six months of 2021, more than 20,000 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes, the most during this time period since 2006,” the report states. “This represents a nearly 20% increase in deaths over the same period in 2020 and is the largest such spike ever recorded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System.”
On average 100 people die every day on U.S. roads. The AHAS offered 16 optimal laws for states to adopt to make roads safer. The report details ways to increase occupant protection, child passenger safety, assist novice teen and young adult drivers, and reduce impaired driving and distracted driving.
The report rates all states and Washington, D.C., based on five categories (occupant protection, child passenger safety, teen driving, impaired driving, and distracted driving). It also provides an overall grade of “green,” “yellow” and “red” on how they are doing in enacting the recommended 16 laws.
Eleven states, including South Dakota, Missouri, Wyoming, Montana, Arizona, Florida, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Vermont and Virginia, were given the lowest red rating.
According to the report, 102 people died on South Dakota roads in 2019, and 1,266 were killed from 2010-19. The annual economic impact for motor vehicle crashes in the state is $869 million, the advocates claim.
South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan said while numbers are still preliminary, the current total is 146 fatalities in 2021, five more than last year’s final total of 141.
“South Dakota is not unique in seeing an increase in fatalities,” Mangan told the Pioneer. “Nationwide, an estimated 20,160 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the first half of 2021, up 18.4% over 2020. That’s the largest number of projected fatalities in that time period since 2006.”
Final fatality crash numbers will be available in March.
“In January 2022, there were six fatalities compared to nine in the same month in 2021,” he said. “There were six crashes in January compared to eight in the same month in 2021.”
Four more have died this month. That was the continuation of a trend.
“In each of the last five months of 2021, we saw fewer motor vehicle fatalities compared to the same months in 2020,” Mangan said. “Motorcycle fatalities also are down 18% compared to 2020. Also the number of fatalities related to alcohol and speed were down by more than 10% compared to 2020.”
But there is a major problem that authorities are trying to address, he said.
“The number of fatalities involving non-use of seat belts is up, and that is an area that DPS continues to target,” Mangan said. “The Department of Public Safety (DPS) and its agencies — Office of Highway Safety and Highway Patrol — have been looking at ways to better educate the public about safe driving behaviors. We have done more social media posts and videos encouraging people to drive safe — both for vehicles and motorcycles.”
The DPS has partnered with the Department of Transportation to get safe driving messages on the DOT portable message boards throughout the state.
“We have developed a statistical template for use on social media to display the number of fatalities year-to-date,” Mangan said. “Highway Patrol troopers have continued to do more educational and enforcement activities, including the monthly sobriety checkpoints. DPS continues to address the fatal crash issue on a daily basis and will continue to do that in 2022. Every life lost is important and we remember that through our efforts.”
Most unaware of severity of problem
Eight states, Rhode Island, Washington, Delaware, Maine, Oregon, California and Louisiana, received green, the highest score, while 31 states received yellow ratings.
A poll conducted for the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety said although most people are unaware of how dangerous and deadly U.S. roads have become, they want to reduce speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, and lack of seat belt use.
Alan Maness, the vice president of federal affairs and counsel for State Farm Insurance Cos., serves as the Advocates’ insurance co-chair. He said enacting the 16 recommended laws would save lives.
“With crash fatalities reaching levels not experienced in nearly 15 years, the release of Advocates’ Roadmap of State Highway Safety Laws could not be timelier,” Maness said. “During the 33 years this unique coalition has existed, it has been working consistently and conscientiously to advance commonsense policies that produce safe vehicles, safe roads, and safe road users. While many lifesaving advances have been achieved preventing untold numbers of crashes, fatalities and injuries, we are currently facing an alarming upward trend in traffic fatalities over the past two years.”
Advocates President Cathy Chase said action is needed now to stem the tide of roadway deaths. The fact that people are not aware of how much the toll is rising is even more reason to move on this problem as soon as possible, she said.
“The new public opinion poll we commissioned found that nearly 75% were not aware of the drastic jump in traffic fatalities during the first six months of 2021,” Chase said. “Still 66% of respondents said not enough is being done to address dangerous roadway behaviors. These findings emphasize the need for progress on traffic safety laws at the state level and swift action at the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to implement the safety provisions in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act ((IIJA), Pub. L. 117-58).
“The IIJA took essential steps forward for vehicle safety that the DOT should consider as a ‘floor’ for what must be achieved, not a ‘ceiling,’’’ she added. “We have proven solutions at hand. We need our nation’s leaders to step up and implement them with urgency.”
Mothers Against Drunk Driving National President Alex Otte said reports over the past two years offer a sobering view of the dangers on highways and streets.
“Alcohol and drug impairment, speeding, and not wearing seat belts are cited as the leading contributors to more crashes, more injuries and more deaths at a time when fewer cars are on the road,” Otte said. “This is a public safety crisis. State legislatures can do their part to stop this by passing laws that keep their communities safe and spare families the trauma of being impacted by someone else’s choice to drive impaired.”
The advocates say although no state has enacted all of its 16 recommended laws, they can make progress. It said a total of 390 laws need to be passed by state governments to reduce the number of deaths and serious crashes.
They include:
• 16 states need an optimal primary enforcement seat belt law for front seat passengers.
• 30 states need an optimal primary enforcement seat belt law for rear seat passengers.
• 32 states need an optimal all-rider motorcycle helmet law.
• 34 states need a rear facing through age 2 law.
• 36 states and DC need an optimal booster seat law.
• 189 GDL laws need to be adopted to ensure the safety of novice drivers; no state meets all the criteria, recommended in this report.
• 29 critical impaired driving laws are needed in 27 states.
• Four states need an optimal all-driver text messaging restriction.
• 19 states need a GDL cell phone restriction.
Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, founded in 1989, is an alliance of public health, safety, consumer and law enforcement organizations, insurers, and insurance agents that promotes highway and auto safety through the adoption of safety laws, policies and regulations.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.