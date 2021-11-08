Saddle up, cowgirls!

BELLE FOURCHE — The annual National Finals Rodeo (NFR) sendoff party sent two local cowgirls off in style Saturday night at the Branding Iron Steakhouse and Social Club in Belle Fourche.
The celebration of the local rodeo tradition and the area’s top competitors acknowledges the local riders who qualified for the NFR, slated for Dec. 2-11 in Las Vegas, Nev.
The event opened with a social hour followed by brief introductions, Calcutta, and live music.
Two local cowgirls are slated to compete in this year’s NFR: breakaway roper Joey Painter-Williams, a Harding County native who now lives in Broadus, Mont., and barrel racer Jessica Routier, of Buffalo. Both cowgirls attended Saturday’s celebration.
Curt Westland, of Westland Auction Service LLC, emceed the event and welcomed the cowgirls to the honorary event.
“We would like to congratulate them for making it to the ‘Super Bowl of Rodeos,’” he said.
Routier, who is currently ranked fifth in the world standings, is set to compete in the NFR next month for a fourth time. In 2020, she finished third in the average at the NFR with 174.59 seconds on 10 runs on a standard pattern, winning $82,346 after placing in three rounds.
“Thanks everyone from the Belle Fourche community,” she said. “Thanks for your never-ending support and everyone that’s in our village. We couldn’t do it without you guys.”
Currently ranked 14th in the world standings, Painter-Williams finished out 2020 ranked 28th in the ProRodeo Breakaway World Standings with $5,691. She shared her enthusiasm about the upcoming competition during Saturday’s event.
“It’s very exciting; I never would have guessed that this would have happened this year,” she said. “It’s pretty (exciting) to get to come (to the celebration) and see the support that we have in this community.”
In addition to celebrating the national qualifiers, the event recognized the Days of ’76’s 2021 PRCA Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year nomination, and the Black Hills Roundup’s 2021 PRCA Medium Rodeo of the Year nomination.
“A big congratulations to both committees,” Westland said.
Days of ’76 Chairman Greg Nelson spoke to the attendees about the honor.
“Days of ’76 (has been) nominated 24 years in a row – we’ve won 19 of the last 24,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll make it 20 this year.”
And timing is everything, Nelson said. Next year marks the Deadwood-based rodeo’s 100th anniversary event.
Following the recognition ceremony, the event hosted a Calcutta auction and live music performed by local country music band — The Sondogs.
