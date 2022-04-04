Sacred Circle Garden will honor cultural diversity

LEAD — Representatives from the lab have raised more than half of the money they need for an $800,000 garden that will pay tribute to the Native American heritage, bridge cultural diversity, and serve as a multi-faceted education platform.
Staci Miller, director of the Sanford Underground Research Facility Foundation, which was created to be the fundraising arm of the Sanford Lab to solicit donations for special projects and educational activities, announced recently that the organization has raised more than $435,000 toward its $800,000 goal. Once the Foundation reaches its goal, work can start to develop the Sacred Circle Garden, a space that will include a Lakota medicine wheel, native plants, seating, trellises, and more.
“The Sacred Circle Garden is a project that will be a tribute to the indigenous peoples of the region, but a place for everyone,” said Constance Walter, communications director for the Sanford Lab.
“Cultural awareness has always been of the utmost importance at Sanford Underground Research Facility,” Miller said, adding that the money raised has come from grants and private donors who support the lab’s mission to bridge cultural diversity.
“(We will) have a location where the entire community can come together for a common cause, learn and bridge the gap from the science we’re doing today to the stories and the Native American knowledge from centuries ago,” she said.
The garden will be located at the top of a bluff that is near the guard shack on the Sanford Underground Research Facility campus. Part of the reason for the cost, Walter said, is because it will involve building a road up to the bluff, as well as a small parking lot. Leveling the land to make it safe, and installing seating among the many native plants that the garden will feature also contributes to the cost.
“It’s a beautiful meadow surrounded by trees,” Walter said of the space. “It’s a very elaborate plan. It’s a lovely place. You’re right in the heart of Lead, but it’s surrounded by trees so you can see lights from the city, but it’s still really quiet.”
Design for the garden is at about 60 percent right now, with progress made regularly, Miller said.
Some plans for ways to use the garden space, Walter said, include stargazing events, hosting educational events for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, hosting ethnobotanical workshops, and more.
“We’re trying, as part of our education and outreach efforts, to be more inclusive,” Walter said. “We built this beautiful facility here (the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center) that tells the story of Lead and mining and points to other areas where you can go learn about the history of Lead and mining. We thought this was a great place to start and now what we’d like to do is honor the people who have lived here and continue to live here. We want to create a space that is really there for everyone to use for reflection and different events. Understanding the connections between native ways of knowing and western ways of knowing, those are the main reasons we wanted to do this. We feel it is very important to recognize other peoples who lived in this region without dishonoring the pioneers of the people who came for the gold rush.”
As part of the fundraising campaign, Miller said the Foundation is selling limited edition prints of four sacred areas that will be featured in the garden — Bear Butte, Black Elk Peak, Devil’s Tower and the Badlands. There are only 100 of each print available, and they come numbered with a certificate of authenticity. The 2 feet by 3 feet photographs are printed on metal, and are being sold for donations of $1,500 or more, with all funds going to raise money for the garden.
“The colors and depth of the photographs are absolutely gorgeous,” Miller said. “Thank you to the donors for supporting this project right at the beginning of the campaign today. We can’t do these kind of projects without the support of the community.”
For more information about the SURF Foundation or the Sacred Circle Garden, visit https://www.sanfordlab.org/surf-foundation/limited-edition-prints-garden-fundraiser.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.