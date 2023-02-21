Cloudy with rain and snow this morning, becoming all snow for the afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling sharply to near 15. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
STURGIS – The– Sabers Farmers Union Insurance Agency partnered with Sturgis Brown High School to host a ‘Scooper Jersey Food Drive’ Feb. 7 in the West Gym.
The drive was held during the Sturgis versus Spearfish Spartan basketball games and to receive a Sturgis Scooper jersey, everyone brought at least three non-perishable food items.
A total of 300 jersey were given out and the food drive netted a pickup truck full of food, plus $500 was collected in donations.
Scott Sabers said the food drive was a huge success.
“The jersey’s went quickly and we collected so much food for the Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry, which we recently found out that they are greatly in need of,” Sabers said.
The idea came from a previous Food Drive/Jersey Giveaway that Farmers Union Insurance Agencies (FUIA) - Sabers Agency held at a Spearfish Sasquatch Game back in 2021 as a partnership with Farmers Union Insurance Agencies corporate offices.
Sabers Agency again partnered with FUIA to do a food drive/Jersey giveaway for our local basketball teams this time.
The jerseys all have number 23 on them for 2023, with the hope that Sabers Agency can make this an annual event and change the number on the jersey each year to the current year.
Brenda Sabers said they always try to sponsor programs that give back to our community.
“Scott and I are Scooper Alumni and love to find ways to not only support the Sturgis Scoopers, but also give back to our community at the same time. Be watching for a Food Drive/Jersey Giveaway this summer at a Spearfish Sasquatch game,” said Sabers.
