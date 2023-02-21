Sabers Agency stocks food pantry with Sturgis Jersey Food Drive copy.jpg

The Sabers Farmers Union Insurance Agency staff handed out jerseys at the ‘Scooper Jersey Food Drive’ on Feb. 7 at the basketball game.  Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

STURGIS – The– Sabers Farmers Union Insurance Agency partnered with Sturgis Brown High School to host a ‘Scooper Jersey Food Drive’ Feb. 7 in the West Gym.

The drive was held during the Sturgis versus Spearfish Spartan basketball games and to receive a Sturgis Scooper jersey, everyone brought at least three non-perishable food items. 

