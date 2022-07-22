STURGIS — An 1,800-mile trip taking 27 hours of driving didn’t deter Richard LaBarre from coming to the national Saab Owners’ Convention in Sturgis this week.
“The air conditioning worked, and I didn’t break down, so I can’t complain,” LaBarre said.
Although it was quite a jaunt from the East Coast, others have come from even farther, he said.
“There was another guy who drove from Maine and another from Canada and I believe someone from southern California,” LaBarre said Thursday morning.
LaBarre, who drove his 2004 Saab convertible from New Haven, Vermont, said he bought the vehicle on the cheap because it had a blown engine.
“I had an engine, so I swapped the engines,” he said. “That’s what we (Saab owners) do. Because you can’t buy these cars anymore and we really enjoy these cars, you sometimes buy cars for parts. There are some, like myself, who like to wrench. I pick them up cheap. I fix them. Sometimes I sell them and sometimes I drive them to South Dakota.”
Without hesitation, LaBarre said what he loves most about Saabs is their turbo boost.
Saab began life in 1937 in Trollhättan, Sweden, as an airplane manufacturer to provide planes for the Swedish Air Force, just as Europe was steeling itself for another war. Following the war, Saab AB began a project to design small automobiles. The company has gone through several iterations since.
This year’s gathering marks the 75th anniversary of the Saab automobile.
G. Sanford “Sandy” Bogage, president of SAAB Club of North America (SCNA), said organizers are planning a unique convention in Sturgis to celebrate the Saab’s special anniversary by showcasing the historical vehicles in the SAAB Heritage Museum USA (inside the Sturgis Car Museum) and touring the Hills.
Tom Donney and his wife, Patti, owners of the Sturgis Car Museum, are playing host to the convention visitors.
“Patti and I have invested over five years of our lives in the museum. Everyone from the area knows what the facility looked like six years ago. To host the 75th anniversary here in Sturgis is pretty special,” Tom Donney said.
Organizers are expecting more than 500 people for the gathering.
“It should be a great time. We’ve got people coming from all over the world. Our guests from Sweden arrived and we’ve had people from the U.K. here all week,” Tom Donney said.
For the Moore family from Pennsylvania and Virginia, Saabs are a way of life.
Craig and Linda Moore and their son, Jacob, were lined up for the tour to Mount Rushmore Thursday morning.
“It’s a quirky bunch that loves them, but I grew up in a Saab family,” Linda Moore said. “I’m sad that they don’t make them anymore.”
Linda’s dad, John Jacobson, had owned a Saab dealership in the 60s. Her brother, Bill Jacobson, now owns that business, Sports Car Service, Inc., in Wilmington, Delaware.
Linda, whose parents came to the United States from Sweden, home of the Saab, said it’s more than the heritage that makes her a Saab fan.
“They are a very safe car. They had roll bars in them before other cars did,” she said.
The convention kicked off Thursday with a morning scenic drive to Mount Rushmore followed by a Black Hills geology tour. The day ended at Sturgis Brewing Company for a sponsor appreciation dinner.
Today, there will be workshops, the club’s annual meeting and elections, exhibits and parts sales.
On Saturday, July 23, car owners will gather in the parking lot of the museum for a show where the people’s choice awards will be given. Again, there will be seminars and workshops throughout the day.
An auction and parts sale is scheduled at the Saab Heritage Car Museum on Sunday, July 24.
For more information and a schedule for the convention, go to https://saabclub.com
