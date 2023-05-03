By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
STURGIS — The Supreme Court will hear arguments later this month in a case against the city of Sturgis.
The state’s high court has consolidated two separate cases against the city of Sturgis, and has scheduled oral arguments for 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 24. Residents Tammy and Justin Bohn, and Brenda Vasknetz brought the cases after the city did not circulate petitions they had circulated to have Sturgis’ form of government changed. The petitions, which included 900 signatures, asked for an election to change the city’s government from a city manager form back to an aldermanic form.
The city made the argument that a city manager form of government does not exist in state law. Rather, Sturgis city officials contend that the city has an aldermanic form of government that employs a city manager to execute certain duties. The case has been ongoing since early 2022.
The Supreme Court had originally scheduled oral arguments for Jan. 11, 2023. However, Sturgis City Attorney Mark Marshall was unable to attend due to personal reasons.
The original case is not the only one pending before the Supreme Court. Upon former City Manager Daniel Ainslie’s resignation earlier this year, the Sturgis City Council passed a resolution that allowed them to move forward with recruiting a new city manager. The city also formed an interim management team consisting of department heads, to perform the city manager’s regular duties. Sturgis attorney Eric Davis filed an application with the Supreme Court alleging the city’s resolution to move forward with recruiting a new manager is premature, until the high court makes a decision on the original court cases. Additionally, Davis claims the city’s designated interim management team is not authorized and void. Davis cites state law, which states that in the absence of a city manager the governing body may designate a qualified administrative officer to perform the duties of the manager.
In a prepared statement last March, Sturgis Communications Director Deb Holland said, “Some in the community believed that the issue of hiring a Sturgis city manager was a decision citizens should vote on. State law doesn’t allow a city council to call an election on the issue.”
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.