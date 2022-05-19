S.D. Mineral Industries Banquet draws 112 to Lead

LEAD — The inaugural S.D. Mineral Industries Banquet was held on Friday at the Historic Black Hills & Fort Pierre Railroad Roundhouse in Lead. The event was held as a fundraiser for the Black Hills Mining Museum’s new facility and to gather representatives from the mineral industries, government and public to hear presentations from the Black Hills Mining Museum, The Mining Hub at the S.D. School of Mines and Technology, and the newly formed S.D. Mineral Industries Association.
The event drew 112 mining representatives and interested persons.
Kwinn Neff, of the S.D. Mineral Industries Association, said the banquet was a fundraiser for the Black Hills Mining Museum.
The presentations started with Gordon Phillips, new facility coordinator with the Black Hills Mining Museum, who gave an overview of the museum’s $12 million capital campaign to build a new facility near Gold Run Park. The new building would provide more parking for visitors, be ADA accessible, and would provide more space for exhibits and artifact preservation. To date, the museum has conducted a grass-roots campaign, with more than 100 individual donors contributing $62,000 in six months. Of those donors, Phillips said 95% have never given to the museum at all.
“That’s impressive,” he said. “We have grass roots community support here in Lead. Now it’s time to reach out to the people we serve and that is the mining industry. We want to be the leading authority of Black Hills Mining History, including its people, its processes, and its progression into the modern era,” he said.
Rob Hall, head of the department for mining engineering and management at the S.D. School of Mines and Technology, discussed the new Mining Hub — an organized, multidisciplinary partnership of public and private entities working together to explore cutting-edge technology and a new era of environmentally sustainable mining practices. The hub works with its members to provide education and support for improving efficiencies and environmentally friendly strategies. Current Mining Hub members include Agnico Eagle, Coeur Wharf, Dakota Gold Corp., Hexagon Mining, Peabody Energy, Pete Lien and Sons, and RESPEC. Potential members, Hall said, include Amazon AWS, Caterpillar, Hecla Mining, Komatsu, Nevada Gold, Skycath, and Teck.
Larry Mann, vice president of the S.D. Mineral Industries Association provided an overview of his history with the S.D. Mining Association, which ran from 1984-2005. He discussed examples of past outreach and K-12 teacher workshop programs and other ways they helped to educate the public and advocate for mining practices in the state. The S.D. Mineral Industries Association replaces the Mining Association. The fledgling organization, he said, is becoming increasingly more important as mineral exploration and mining activity ramps up in the state.
“This is the right time to again be proud of our mining heritage, to teach people what we do and why we do it,” he said. “What it really takes is a turnout like this, and the folks willing to put out the time, effort and money. I’m proud to be part of it and I know you all are proud to be part of the industry.”
Mark Bowron, professor at S.D. School of Mines and Technology who also works with the S.D. Mineral Industries Association, said public opinion about mining practices has significantly decreased, with a great deal of misinformation being propagated to public officials during key decision making periods.
“They’re winning and we need to reverse that,” he said. “It’s harmful to the state, harmful to the industry and most of all, it’s harmful to my students. My students show up and they say ‘why is everybody against this? Why do people not like my career choice?”
Bowron presented several examples of anti-mining letters to the editor, opinion pieces, and other printed materials that have contained misinformation. In order to combat this, he stressed the importance of the mining industry banding together in the Association to make sure public officials and government decision makers have the facts about safe and sustainable mining practices.
“It is wrong to equate present mining practices with what has happened in the past,” he said. “That is what is happening, and that is why we are losing. We’re losing this battle and we must do something about it.”
Kwinn Neff, representing the S.D. Mineral Industries Association, was on hand to solicit memberships and explain the organization’s mission. “These groups are going to our elected officials and putting a lot of pressure on them,” he said.
Neff said according to SDCL 45-6, the exploration and mining for minerals and uranium resources is necessary for economic development across the state and nation. “Every effort should be used to promote and encourage the exploration for and mining of mineral uranium resources, but to prevent the waste and spoilage of the land which would deny its future use and productivity,” he said. “This is the foundation for South Dakota’s mineral industries and we need a unified voice for our industry. We’ve seen the articles of misinformation. We’ve seen the stuff that totally misrepresents the facts. We want to have the public be well informed with the right facts. We will advocate for companies in the industry.”
Neff said the Mineral Industry Association’s main goal is to provide a unified voice to communicate, educate and promote industry in South Dakota.
Brian Tideman, Executive Technical Director with Pete Lien & Sons reported aggregate mining in South Dakota results in much lower costs for raw materials for road construction and other common materials, compared to states like Colorado and California, which have significantly higher costs. He also pointed out that mining is a temporary use of the land, with modern companies successfully reclaiming land back to its original state.
The 2022 S.D. Mining Industries Banquet was sponsored by Dakota Gold Corp., Agnico Eagle USA, the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce, Northern Hills Federal Credit Union, Solitario, and Professional Mapping and Surveying.
