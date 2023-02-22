SPEARFISH — An opportunity for Northern Hills residents to learn about how they can become or support foster families, as well as to meet other foster supporters and hear their success stories, will be held this week.
The South Dakota Children Northern Hills Gala, organized by South Dakota Kids Belong will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Countryside Church in Spearfish. The event is a fundraiser for South Dakota Kids Belong, and will feature a dinner and local testimonials from foster parents and foster friendly business owners. There will also be a re-cap of the year for South Dakota Kids Belong, an organization that started in 2017 as an affiliate of America’s Kids Belong, which supports foster families in order to improve the experiences and outcomes of kids in foster care.
“To do that we really want to recruit enough foster and adoptive parents and support for those parents to meet the needs of kids in foster care all across South Dakota,” said South Dakota Kids Belong Associate Director Kristi Woolsey. Woolsey added that the organization does that through “collective impact,” which brings local churches, businesses, non-profit organizations and the government together to work for the children. Some businesses offer discounts or free services for foster families, while churches and other organizations help to spread the word about support and recruitment.
Woolsey said South Dakota Kids Belong also works with Gov. Kristi Noem’s Stronger Families Together campaign, which seeks to recruit 300 new foster families a year for four years. In it’s first year of 2022 that campaign was a huge success, Woolsey said, as there were more than 300 foster families recruited. Additionally, Woolsey said South Dakota Kids Belong has been able to recruit 111 foster friendly businesses that are dedicated to supporting foster parents.
“They are doing anything from providing a free detail cleaning of the car to doing free laundry for the family, or giving free popcorn when they come to watch a movie,” she said. “There are all kinds of things the businesses are doing. It really creates a community that says ‘we see the foster parents and we’re appreciative and we want to support you while you’re caring for our kids that are vulnerable.”
Funds that are raised with the gala will be used to support the efforts of South Dakota Kids Belong. In addition to recruiting foster family support, the organization is also actively involved in “I Belong,” a video campaign designed to recruit adoptive families for kids before they age out of the foster system.
“There are kids in South Dakota who are in foster care, but they are legally free for adoption,” she said. “That means the rights of the parents have been terminated. There are around 100 of those kids. They don’t have a family and they don’t have a resource of somebody who is going to adopt them. If they continue forward with no family, they’ll age out of the system without anybody to care for them as they go into adulthood. So, what we do is the Department of Social Services and Kids Belong have a Memorandum of Understanding for us to be able to advocate for this specific group of children to find adoptive families. We have six video shoots every year, and we do high quality videos of the kids who are legally free for adoption and we show those. Many of those kids find families after that whole process.”
