bhp news.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — An opportunity for Northern Hills residents to learn about how they can become or support foster families, as well as to meet other foster supporters and hear their success stories, will be held this week.

The South Dakota Children Northern Hills Gala, organized by South Dakota Kids Belong will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Countryside Church in Spearfish. The event is a fundraiser for South Dakota Kids Belong, and will feature a dinner and local testimonials from foster parents and foster friendly business owners. There will also be a re-cap of the year for South Dakota Kids Belong, an organization that started in 2017 as an affiliate of America’s Kids Belong, which supports foster families in order to improve the experiences and outcomes of kids in foster care.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.