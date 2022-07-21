Ruth chosen to lead district of Elks USA

DEADWOOD — Former Exalted Ruler of Deadwood Elks Lodge #508 Kerry Ruth will expand her role in the organization over the next two years, recently being installed as district deputy grand exalted ruler for the BPO Elks lodges in the West District of the South Dakota Elks Association at the Elks national convention in Atlanta, Ga.
Ruth said her role is to serve as representative of the grand exalted ruler of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
“I serve as a liaison between the grand lodge, which is located in Chicago, and the five local lodges in western South Dakota,” Ruth said. “I help support them, answer their questions, make sure that they’re following the statutes of the order and implementing grand lodge programs.”
Ruth is a decade-long member of the Deadwood Elks Lodge #508, moving through all of the offices during that time and serving the order in various capacities.
“When I first joined the Elks, Ingrid (Hayward) had asked me to be her chaplain while she was the Exalted Ruler of our lodge and I said ‘I will do one year and just do this for one year, but I don’t want to move on,’” Ruth recalled. “Well, I ended up moving through all the chairs and becoming exalted ruler. You have to have been an exalted ruler to be a district deputy.”
Grand lodge is at the national level. There are also state and local levels within the Elks organization.
Ruth gained foundational knowledge of the job, filling out the remainder of a term for the previous Elk who served in this capacity.
Why did she officially accept the role?
“My default is ‘yes,’ she said. “I agreed to do it and I remember our state sponsor said to me, ‘You are going to learn so much about Elkdom. And I really have. That’s been a super fun experience, but also, I’ve gotten to travel to the five lodges that I’m responsible for and that is such a great experience to see how other lodges are involved in their communities and the things that that they do, because my only frame of reference was the Deadwood lodge and we do a great job, but it’s really fun to visit the other lodges, too.”
In her role, Ruth will hold two deputy district clinics over the next year, bringing officers in the lodges she serves together for training, as well as visiting each of the other four lodges in western South Dakota – Winner, Rapid City, Pierre, and Hot Springs — at least once during her tenure.
“I have to make sure that their financials are okay, that they’re following all the statutes, that they’re completing all their required paperwork, because we want our lodges to be healthy so that they’re successful and they continue and grow and stay in their communities,” Ruth said.
Why does she have such a passion for the Elks?
“I just really love our philanthropy,” Ruth said. “We support veterans and so many youth organizations and I love that. Especially, our lodge, we give so much back to our community through our community service funds.”
Post-prom, Teen Court, and Lead-Deadwood Middle school student of the month are just a few recipients of funding from the Deadwood Elks Lodge #508.
“I love being part of an organization that gives back to their community so much,” Ruth said.
Each year, there are two statewide Elks meetings – the state convention, normally held in Rapid City in the fall, and the state workshop, normally held in Huron in the spring.
“The state has two special projects that they donate to,” Ruth said. “One of them is Lifescape and the focus is on those rural services that are provided in the state, like OTPT, speech language. Our second special project is the Children’s Home Society, which is located in Rockerville and Sioux Falls. Those are recipients of contributions from the state Elks association.”
Ruth said now that she has a learning year under her belt, she is looking forward to returning to the lodges in her territory and appreciates the diversity they each bring to the table.
“Each of the lodges is very different in how they feel and look, but we all have the same mission and the same access to programs and the same responsibilities for what the grand lodge programs are,” Ruth said. “It just looks different in each community.”
Ruth said those interested in becoming an Elks member should visit elks.org web site, where there is a link to join.
“It’s just such a great organization and we do a lot of fun activities,” Ruth said. “We have a great location and we do some fun lodge activities, as well as supporting our community. Join the Elks.”
