Ruth chosen to lead district of Elks USA

For the next two years, Kerry Ruth of Deadwood Elks Lodge #508, will serve as district deputy grand exalted ruler for the BPO Elks lodges in the West District of the South Dakota Elks Association. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — Former Exalted Ruler of Deadwood Elks Lodge #508 Kerry Ruth will expand her role in the organization over the next two years, recently being installed as district deputy grand exalted ruler for the BPO Elks lodges in the West District of the South Dakota Elks Association at the Elks national convention in Atlanta, Ga.

Ruth said her role is to serve as representative of the grand exalted ruler of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.

