Rustic Nook Bakery set to open on Lead’s Main Street

LEAD — Cheesecakes, decorated cakes, cookies, breads, eclairs, muffins, rolls and more will tempt the tastebuds when The Rustic Nook Bakery, LLC opens up on Main Street.
Leigha Patterson and Karen Linn, owners of The Rustic Nook Bakery, have already been serving the people of Lead, the surrounding area and visitors with special orders. On Friday they will be opening their long-awaited storefront at 318 Main St. in Lead.
Patterson, who has a background in restaurant management and who even auditioned for the popular show Master Chef before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the auditions down, said she is excited to serve the people of Lead. She hopes to create a space where families can make memories together over delicious baked goods, and in the future she may expand her vision to include some catering services.
“It starts way back when I was a kid,” Patterson said of her motivation to open the bakery. “There was a bakery in Ohio where I grew up, and my grandma and I used to go to it all the time. I love their stuff and it reminds me of the memories I have with my grandma. I love to bake and it’s actually very therapeutic for me. I wanted to bring that to the community that needed a bakery, and hopefully bring those memories. Maybe a little girl will come in with her grandma and start memories like that.”
Though the kitchen at the Main Street location is not quite ready, as building owners wait patiently for contractors, Patterson said she will bake all of the products at the state licensed kitchen at Bear Butte Gardens, package them and transport them to the storefront, where she hopes to tempt customers with her creations.
“A lot of people don’t always want to do custom because they don’t know exactly what they want,” she said. “A lot of times, it’s spur of the moment, and they just walk past and want a baked good. So we want a place for people to do that.”
While Patterson said she takes pride in her beautiful presentation, the baked goods all have a rustic look to them, as though they just came out of “grandma’s kitchen.”
“My baking is rustic,” “It’s good and we can create nice looking things. If you’re going to get a pie or whatever, you’re not going to get something like you’d get in LA, where everything is gorgeous and fancy. Ours is just going to be homemade, like what grandma would have made when you walked into her kitchen.”
In addition to the traditional cakes, cookies, breads, rolls and other items that customers may expect to find in a full-service bakery, Patterson said she hopes to showcase different cultural recipes every month. Lead was once considered to be the most cosmopolitan city in the region, with a multitude of cultures coming together to work in the mine. Patterson wants to honor that multi-cultural tradition in the city with various ethnic treats.
Known for her cheesecakes, which can be created with any flavor customers can imagine, Patterson said she will continue to take any special orders that come along. In the past she has done simple wedding cakes decorated beautifully with flowers, a Godzilla birthday cake, pumpkin rolls for Thanksgiving, chocolate covered strawberries for Valentines Day, and more. She can do just about anything, and she encourages customers to explore different flavors of sponge cake. As for frosting, she offers traditional buttercream, along with an Italian meringue buttercream, and a swiss meringue buttercream, as well as other options.
“We can do any flavor anybody wants,” she said. “You don’t have to stick with just vanilla, chocolate or marble for the sponge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.