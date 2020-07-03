Rushmore celebrates return of fireworks and visit from Trump

Preparations have been underway since early morning for the blockbuster fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore tonight.

 Pioneer photo by Alex Portal

MOUNT RUSHMORE – After more than a decade, fireworks will once again fly over Mount Rushmore to celebrate our nation’s birthday and this year, a very special guest will attend the festivities. President Donald Trump will be joining other high-level officials including Gov. Kristi Noem for tonight’s flashy celebration of America’s freedom and indomitable spirit. The illuminations are expected to start around 9:15 p.m., but until then the Pioneer will be updating this story throughout the day, bringing you highlights from the events leading up to the big show.

0
0
0
1
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.