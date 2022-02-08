Rushmore Bikes opens new, expanded location

SPEARFISH — After operating in a Main Street storefront since 2005, Jesse and his wife Petra Hansen moved his Rushmore Bikes shop to a greatly expanded location.
Now located at 3105 West Fairground Loop, the shop offers a full line of bicycles as well as accessories and service work.
“We were pretty cramped there,” Hansen said. “Is this better? We’ll find out.”
The Hansens began their business in Hill City before moving it to Spearfish on Jackson Boulevard in 2003. Two years later, they moved to the Main Street location where they remained until this year.
Stocking bicycles for riders from children to adults, Rushmore Bikes sees a lot of repeat customers.
“We get people into biking and follow them through their progression,” he said.
He said people will purchase starter bikes, wondering if they will even like the sport, and then those wanting to purchase what the pros ride.
Hansen said some people will step up to the next level of bikes every two or three years while others will wait a couple decades.
On average though, people usually upgrade once every 15 years or so.
Much of what Rushmore Bikes provides is the service to bicycles.
“You need someplace that can service bikes,” he said “The tolerances are really tight on them. Everything needs to be perfect. And they can be perfect because they are being built to such awesome standards.”
Hansen employs two experienced service technicians, and the cramped quarters on Main Street made the work more difficult.
“They needed a bigger space to work,” Hansen said.
So when should people take their bikes in for a tune-up?
“Whenever the weather suits them,” he said. “But last year and this year, that works with limited success. We’re waiting a year or more on some of our parts. Bring it in during the winter if you want it in the spring.”
And, although there is a large stock of bikes in the back room now, Hansen said those would go as the days grow longer.
“If you’re interested in a bike, come get it before spring because they’ll be gone in the spring,” he said.
