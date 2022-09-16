BHP News
SPEARFISH — In 2018, the city of Spearfish entered into a contract with residents of the rural fire protection district, to provide fire safety services to the area. But today, the board that oversees the district, is concerned that those services may have a hard time making it out to those rural locations.

“Say there was an ambulance call. It’s dark, you go out there and yeah, you might have it on GPS, but you’re not really sure what road you gotta take,” explained Lee Schmunk, president of the Spearfish Rural Fire Protection District board of directors. “Maybe it’s the difference between 10 or 15 minutes of the ambulance getting there. Same way with the fire truck.”

