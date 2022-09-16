SPEARFISH — In 2018, the city of Spearfish entered into a contract with residents of the rural fire protection district, to provide fire safety services to the area. But today, the board that oversees the district, is concerned that those services may have a hard time making it out to those rural locations.
“Say there was an ambulance call. It’s dark, you go out there and yeah, you might have it on GPS, but you’re not really sure what road you gotta take,” explained Lee Schmunk, president of the Spearfish Rural Fire Protection District board of directors. “Maybe it’s the difference between 10 or 15 minutes of the ambulance getting there. Same way with the fire truck.”
That delay could mean the difference between saving a life and losing it.
A possible solution, according to the board, is for every home in the rural district to be fixed with a standardized reflective address sign that is already registered with the county’s emergency service department. These fixtures, referred to as “911 signs” are typically posted prominently at the entrance of each property, which are meant to make it easier for first responders to find them.
Schmunk proposes that each home in the rural district be equipped with 911 signs, but being out of the city’s jurisdiction, says the board needs the support of the Lawrence County Commission to get the job done.
“You cannot just go dig a hole in the ground anymore, you have to get a locator, you also have to have somebody to do the work. That’s the whole problem, who’s gonna contract it,” he said. “You have to have a contract, you have to administer the contract, you have to make payments, and you gotta inspect the work that’s done. And that’s not a part time job.”
As an entity, Schmunk said the district board doesn’t hold any enforcement authority, so he plans to present a proposal to the commission at its next meeting to gage the likelihood of a future ordinance.
“The property owner, I think, could do it themselves, but that’s not the problem. What are the standards,” he said.
The discussion about 911 signage has been ongoing within the fireboard for several years, but has thus far yielded few results. Schmunk hopes that a presentation to the county commission will spark some community involvement.
“If people go, ‘we want it,’ it’ll probably come,” he said. “If people are just kind of like, ‘what’s the big deal,’ (that’s) as far as it goes.”
For more information about the Spearfish Rural Fire Protection District, contact the Spearfish Fire Department by calling (605) 642-1313.
