Rural emergency responders facing overwhelming financial toll due to impending federal regs

BELLE FOURCHE — As the clock on federal communications interoperability regulation continues to tick, rural emergency response agencies are feeling the pressure related to costly upgrades mandated to be completed within the next several months.
Mike Grubl, Vale fire chief, spoke to the commission Tuesday, explaining the strain that the rural department is under related to funding the mandated conversion. He said that although the department was aware that the updates, which involve federally mandated interoperability communication system upgrades that have been in the works for some time, the department was recently notified that the time allotted to perform the improvements is nearly up.
“By March, we will have to be … P25 compliant,” Grubl said.
Project 25 (P25) is a suite of standards for the design and manufacture of interoperable digital voice and data communication systems and devices developed and suited to public safety and first responders.
All radios operating on the statewide communication system must be equipped with the P25 software and programmed to operate accordingly by July 1, 2023.
With nationwide public safety-focused concerns related a general lack of system interoperability between communication networks and its users and the various vendors and the equipment they market to the field, Project 25 has been on the horizon since 1989.
The mandated updates could be a financially difficult undertaking for rural departments like Vale. The state will maintain the network infrastructure. However, as was true during state or federally mandated technological upgrades in the past, local agencies are financially responsible for their radios and equipment.
To meet the requirements, Grubl said that Vale will need to purchase eight portable handheld units for staff and four mobile units to be used in department vehicles.
“They’re not cheap,” he said, adding that the upgrades are slated to cost the department about $27,000.
Although the department has secured some grant funding which could cover about $7,000-$8,000 worth of the costs, Grubl said concerns about how to make up the difference by July has mounted the pressure.
“We did what we could do,” he said. “We were looking at hopefully purchasing some and we can’t really purchase it without the help of the commission ...”
Although Grubl said the department will continue to keep an eye out for additional grant funding opportunities, they are hopeful that the commission is willing to consider the financial necessity when assessing its 2023 budget.
“Looking down the road here, it’s going to be … a serious issue,” Grubl said, adding that the strain is being felt by departments across the state. “I know we’re not the only department; there’s quite a few that aren’t compliant on this and it’s coming. They might be able to prolong the agony, maybe by two months or three months, but I get a feeling that within a full year, we’re going to (be expected to) all be P25 (compliant), and I don’t know where the funds are going to be coming from.”
On top of the financial constraints, Grubl said that the potential for supply chain kinks have triggered availability concerns and intensified the uncertainty the department is experiencing.
“By the time we do get (funding secured), who knows what the availability is,” he said. “That’s what our concern is and it’s going to be a bigger concern than trying to do a little bit at a time.”
Commission Chairman Kim Richards told Grubl that the timing of the request is ideal.
“Well, I think right now we’re in the budget process,” Richards said. “So, I would hope that … we need to look at this system wide and see what each department is (in need of).”
Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere, who also serves at the county’s emergency manager, shared his insights on the impending financial burden.
“From my perspective as emergency manager, we need to just get an assessment (to find out what) everyone needs to get to the compliance level,” he said, referring to the various agencies across the county which will be required to meet the demands. “Whether we can do it all in one year, we don’t know.”
Establishing the level of need across the vast county utilizing an assessment, Lamphere said would be the most responsible jumping off point. Then, when the data is available, he said the county should proceed with a consideration and prioritization process related to spreading the resources appropriately.
It’s not all bad, Lamphere said, sharing that many of the digital radio market prices have dropped in anticipation for the P25 mandates.
And that’s not all. He also said that the county may be able to take advantage of funding opportunities as a result of President Joe Biden’s Aug. 2 disaster declaration, which confirmed Butte County was one of six in the state eligible for financial assistance related to severe storms which hit the area between June 11-14. Biden’s announcement ordered that federal assistance be made available to supplement local recovery efforts on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms in the counties of Butte, Haakon, Jackson, Jones, McPherson, and Spink.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
“We’ll just try to work what we can, but the first thing that each department will have to do is give us what their needs are, and we’ll work with you on that,” Lamphere said. “And then (we’ll) price them out through our different providers.”
The county is anticipated to commence the annual budgetary consideration process in the coming weeks when the P25 compliance topic is expected to be discussed further.
