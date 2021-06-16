Rummage sales raise funds for non-profits

LEAD — The Manuel Brothers Park shelter was a busy place on Saturday as volunteers with the Twin City Animal Shelter held their annual rummage sale fundraiser. Gail Bunch, of the shelter said it was the best sale the group has ever had, as the organization raised $2,635 for the facility. Other Lead non-profits, the Lead Fire Department and the Phoebe Hearst Library, also fared well during the sale. Lead Fire Department Communications Director Rob Carr said the department raised $200 by renting rummage sale tables, and took in $787 in donations from a barbecue. Children’s Librarian Micole Davis said the library raised more than $300 for the summer reading program.
