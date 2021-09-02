Rule change allows houndsmen to hunt lions on GF&P lands, grasslands

RAPID CITY — Hounds may be used to hunt mountain lions on all Game, Fish & Parks lands, as well as on grasslands outside of the Black Hills Fire Protection District, after a rule change was approved Wednesday.
The S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Commission approved a petition that allows houndsmen and women to start a mountain lion hunt on private land with permission from the landowner, and culminate the hunt on all property owned by the Game, Fish and Parks Department and public grasslands. Hunters may also use hounds in Custer State Park during specified seasons.
Before the change hunters could only pursue a mountain lion with hounds on property owned by the Office of School and Public Lands, or the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
Brad Tisdall, president of the S.D. Houndsmen Association, brought the petition for the change to the Game, Fish and Parks commission in July.
John Kanta, with the Game, Fish and Parks said, “It provides some additional opportunity on the prairie of South Dakota, where we currently don’t have an objective to manage for the population of mountain lions. We do not have a desire or means to manage for population of mountain lions on the prairie. This proposed change allows for more opportunities for that.”
More than 80 people expressed opposition to the petition, speaking against trophy hunting and calling for the agency to allow mountain lion populations to self-regulate. Some also asked the agency to stop the mountain lion hunting season altogether, to regulate the deer population and decrease the cases of chronic wasting disease.
Julie Anderson, of Rapid City, said, “I object to the mountain lion season and the proposed hound hunting amendment. Trophy hunting is cruel and inhumane. Lions may get torn apart if they have no tree to climb like in the proposed area of the grasslands. Trophy hunting does nothing to control populations as lions are a self-regulating species. Mountain lions also target deer with chronic wasting disease in its early stages, and they can help maintain a healthy, viable population.”
Chris Hesla, of the S.D. Wildlife Federation, opposed the ability to chase lions off private property and on to public lands. Lions are classified in the state as big game animals, he said, and should be protected. “We just feel if they are being chased off private land they should get a break,” he said.
Tisdall said the change is small, and affords houndsmen the same privileges every other sportsmen enjoys in South Dakota.
“We feel it is a small, minor change that is good for South Dakota, good for sportsmen, and good for houndsmen,” he said. “We are not asking for anything special that is not normally allowed to every other sportsmen in South Dakota. This petition would help control mountain lions in an area that the Game, Fish, and Parks has started for the past 10 years they are not interested in managing for mountain lions. This allows us to work with landowners who have a mountain lion that they want removed from their land.”
In addition to expanding land availability for houndsmen, the agency approved the mountain lion hunting season dates. Season dates in the Black Hills will be from Dec. 26, 2021 through April 30, 2022. On the prairie hunting can take place year-round. The harvest limit is 60 mountain lions, or 40 female lions, within the Black Hills Fire Protection District.
