LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Black Hills Roundup, in Belle Fourche, won the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association Pro Rodeo Medium-Sized Rodeo of the Year Award at the PRCA awards banquet Wednesday, in Las Vegas.
Rodeo Rapid City won the Large Indoor Rodeo title.
This is the fourth straight year that the Black Hills Roundup has received this honor.
“It’s an honor to just get nominated, but to do it four times in a row, we are pretty tickled about that,” said Keith Anderson the BH Roundup Chairman.
Anderson praised the contestants, the city of Belle Fourche, the rodeo fans, the sponsors, and the volunteers for their amazing commitment helping put on the rodeo on each year.
“The Roundup in the last 10 to 12 years has really evolved,” said Anderson. “It’s due to the last 10 years, the quality of livestock has got better, management of the Roundup is better, and it’s not just because of the last couple of years, it’s been the last 10 years.
Anderson hopes the Black Hills Roundup will continue to improve.
“Hopefully make it bigger and better. That’s why we are here is to make it bigger and better every year,” Anderson said the last two years of COVID, Belle Fourche was kind of a destination place.
We definitely had some growing pains because of that, with seating. It keeps getting bigger every year.”
The other contenders for Medium Rodeo of the Year were: Cave Creek, Ariz.; Arcadia, Fla.; Jackson, Miss.; and Amarillo, Texas.
Rodeo Rapid City is produced by Sutton Rodeo, and Amy Muller, who is a co-owner and in charge of marketing management for Sutton Rodeo, said they are happy and appreciative to have won the award.
“We are just so incredibly humble and appreciative to be given this honor. We are the smallest in that category, considering the amount of committee people we have., and the size of the community it’s in,” said Muller. “So we really respect those other rodeos we are up against in that category, and to be just nominate alone is a tremendous honor and to be given the honor of winning it is just really incredible.”
The Roundup competed against rodeos in Cave Creek, Texas; Arcadia, Fla.; Jackson, Miss.; Armarillo, Texas.
Rodeo Rapid City competed against events in Arlington, Texas; San Angelo, Texas; Nampa, Idaho; San Antonio, Texas.
The Will Rogers Stampede in Claremore, Okla., won the small rodeo category and the Pendelton Roundup in Pendleton, Ore., won the large outdoor rodeo title.
