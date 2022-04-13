Roundup St. Bridge preservation work underway

BELLE FOURCHE — Preservation work is underway on the Roundup Street Bridge in Belle Fourche.
The preservation work, which began April 2, includes the replacement of some of the structure’s pavement, grading, signage, repainting, concrete patching, backfill and drainage.
The $240,323.40 contract was awarded to Rapid City-based J.V. Bailey Co., Inc.
Throughout the project, at least one lane of traffic is slated to remain open for travel.
As of March 29, according to an application for payment, the project was 44.12% complete.
The project’s anticipated completion date, dependent upon weather, is May 19.
