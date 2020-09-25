RoundUp Cafe offers new food options in familiar Belle Fourche location

BELLE FOURCHE — Mindy and Dave Homola brought their café experience home to Belle Fourche this summer, opening the RoundUp Cafe Aug. 11.
The cafe is located on the corner of National and 5th streets in Belle Fourche.
“We chose the RoundUp Cafe concept because the Black Hills Roundup is part of Belle Fourche history. We also wanted to incorporate the western, countryfied feel,” said Mindy, co-owner and cook.
RoundUp Cafe serves breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Saturday and is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mindy said the restaurant schedule gives her time to prepare the food and still spend time with family. Next summer, the Homolas may extend the cafe hours into the evening.
The Homolas have lived in Belle Fourche for 14 years. Dave owns Solid Rock Construction and the couple are also partners in the Aladdin Café in Aladdin, Wyo.
“We wanted a place of our own,” said Mindy. “We are a family-run business and are happy to be part of Belle Fourche and serve our community.”
The RoundUp Cafe business space was formerly another dining establishment, the popular Patty’s Place. Mindy said living up to Patty’s Place “is intimidating, in a good way.”
“The location was already an established eating area. We’ve even had people from out of town stop in, not knowing Patty’s closed,” she said, noting the business will soon have new signage.
Opening just in time for the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Mindy said business has exceeded her expectations. Each day the cafe is open they offer a different daily special and a homemade soup. The cheesy kielbasa soup has been a favorite, said Mindy, and the cafe’s burgers and turkey bacon club are especially popular. Carmel rolls and homemade pies are also offered. Both dine-in and take-out options are available.
“Come on in and give us a try. Order a cup of coffee and use the Wi-Fi,” said Mindy.
For the Homolas, running a cafe is about the total experience: Making the food and visiting with the customers. The cafe currently retains four employees.
“One of our employees said it perfectly. When we hear all the chatter out in the dining room, we know we’re helping to make our customers happy.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.