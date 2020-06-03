Rounds, Johnson win GOP nod in virus-altered SD primary

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota election officials worked to process a historic number of absentee ballots as polls closed Tuesday in the primary election.
The secretary of state’s office reported that nearly 87,000 absentee ballots had been returned by Tuesday afternoon, which is almost four times the number received in the 2018 primary. The state had encouraged people to vote absentee to avoid crowded polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.
Election officials have had to scramble to process the deluge of absentee ballots, the Argus Leader reported. The main-in ballots take extra steps to process like matching signatures on the absentee application and the ballot.
Joe Biden easily won South Dakota’s Democratic presidential primary as he looks to rack up enough votes nationwide to formally secure the nomination. President Donald Trump won the state on the Republican side, running unopposed. Rachel Soulek, with the SD Secretary of State’s Office, said Trump was the only person the South Dakota Republican Party certified.
Meanwhile, GOP Sen. Mike Rounds coasted to victory in his primary, and Rep. Dusty Johnson was also considered a strong favorite to advance to the general election. The election also was deciding a host of legislative, city and school posts, including some contests that were postponed due to virus concerns.
REPUBLICAN SENATE PRIMARY
Rounds, of Fort Pierre, defeated state Rep. Scyller Borglum to win the Republican primary in his effort for a second term. He’ll face Democrat Dan Ahlers from Dell Rapids in the November general election.
Rounds is a former governor who has focused on agriculture and military policy. While Borglum criticized him for encouraging Chinese foreign investment in the past, Rounds has appeared more assertive on Chinese policy during the coronavirus crisis, stating he believes the coronavirus can be linked to a lab in Wuhan that studies infectious diseases.
REPUBLICAN HOUSE PRIMARY
Johnson, from Mitchell, was running for a second term for South Dakota’s lone seat in the U.S. House. He faced former state legislator Liz Marty May, a rancher from Kyle in the southwest corner of the state who has tried to challenge Johnson on his record of helping cattle producers.
Her campaign was mostly limited to the western half of the state, hampered both by a lack of cash and the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson has outspent his challenger by nine to one this election cycle.
The winner will have a clear path to Congress. Democrats failed to field anyone, and there is just one other candidate running: a Libertarian.
