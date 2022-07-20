SPEARFISH — The B-21 Raider, the Air Force’s newest bomber, still in production, is on time, and on budget, said Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., following a classified briefing Monday at Palmdale, Calif., where the first planes are being assembled.
“I had a good review of what will be the assemble line and had a good chance to see the platform itself,” Rounds told the Pioneer Tuesday. “I’ve been assured it is on time and budget.”
The Air Force has plans to obtain at least 100 of the aircraft, designed by Northrop Grumman. They were slated to cost $550 million each, based on 2010 dollars.
The B-21 is named after the Doolittle Raiders who launched 16 B-25 Mitchel medium bombers from an aircraft carrier in a surprise attack against Japan during World War II on April 18, 1942.
The new bomber stealth bomber is slated to replace the aging B-1 Lancer and the B-2 Spirit.
Rounds said the company is, “doing things now that will make it more efficient to produce it in greater numbers later on.”
He said that multiple B-21s are in production at this time, and the plane is expected to be revealed to the public yet this year. The exact date, he said, remains classified.
Rounds said that the Raider is anticipated by the Air Force to be in service for at least 50 years.
“It utilizes the ability to be upgraded throughout that time,” Rounds said. “The electronics can be taken out and new pieces put in. Weapon systems can be taken out, and new weapons systems can be put in. It will be a platform that will maintain its high-end capabilities for decades to come.”
The ability to easily update aircraft with new technology hasn’t always been the case, he said.
“You used to buy an aircraft and, unless it is like the B-52 that is so big you can take stuff out and put stuff in, so many of our other aircraft, the hardware and software were integrated and they couldn’t be upgraded easily,” he said. “With the B-21, that’s been recognized as a very important issue. It will be a lot easier to keep up-to-date and modernize very efficiently.”
Ellsworth Air Force Base is the first base to receive the new aircraft.
It will receive two squadrons.
“The first squadron will be a training squadron and the second an operational squadron,” he said.
The exact number of planes in each squadron remains classified, as does the delivery date.
The Air Force is projecting a $1 billion investment at Ellsworth to meet warfighter demands for bomber airpower.
Six construction projects are planned this year at the base in preparation for the new planes. The first project is a hanger to house the bombers.
With the addition of the planes to Ellsworth, an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 people will come to the area specifically because of the new plane.
Rounds said not only service members, who fly and maintain their aircraft and their families will relocate to the Ellsworth area, but contractors who work on weapons systems and individual components that make up the B-21 will move to the area.
“But just as importantly, you will have to have additional security personnel recognizing that you will still have the B-1B on base for a period of time while you add in B-21s,” Rounds said. “You’re not going to eliminate the B-1 overnight because you won’t. You’ll have both.”
Additionally, since the B-21 will be capable of carrying nuclear weapons, weapons generation facilities will have to be constructed, and service members who assemble and maintain the weapons will be stationed there too.
“We’re pushing the Air Force for information on when we can expect families to roll in,” Rounds said.
He added that the Air Force were anticipated to visit with local community leaders to ensure they were ready for the influx of people to the communities.
“This has been a well-planned out strategy, and a very well-planed out project,” he said “Very seldom do you have a project of this size and complexity that is still on-time and budget. This project is and is one of the few you can point to.”
Rounds also discussed the war in Ukraine.
“It’s turning into a slugfest,” he said. “The weapons we are sending over there are making a difference, but the Russians are right next door to them.”
He said the anti-aircraft weapons the U.S. and other countries have provided to Ukraine is, “making an impact of (Russia) being able to deliver gravity bombs, the least expensive ones. Russia is clearly using up their resources of their long-range stand off munitions, their missiles.”
The war remains very fluid.
“We have to get to find some way of getting that food that Ukraine produces out of the Black Sea area and down to Africa,” Rounds said. “We’re going to see world-wide starvation numbers go up. Ukraine produces a lot of food.”
He said Egypt, for example, receives about half its wheat from Ukraine.
“This is a big deal down there. We can see it happening,” he said.
