Rounds and Johnson re-elected

(AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds has won re-election to his second term in South Dakota. The former governor from Fort Pierre defeated Democrat Dan Ahlers, a former state legislator by a margin of 68% to 32%. Rounds won despite scaling back his campaign activity during the coronavirus pandemic, citing health concerns for his wife, Jean, who underwent treatment for cancer earlier this year. Rounds touted his record of advocating for South Dakota’s agricultural community.
U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson was re-elected to South Dakota’s lone House seat after Democrats failed to field a candidate. Johnson did have one challenger — Libertarian Randy “Uriah” Luallin. Luallin toured the state but struggled to raise enough money to launch a significant campaign. Johnson won by a 82% to 18% margin.
Johnson said Tuesday night the coronavirus pandemic made the campaign “more odd than the competition,” and, while he plans to keep focusing on rural issues, COVID-19 has “got to be at the top of the congressional to-do list when we return.”
