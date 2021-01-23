LEAD — The Black Hills Roundhouse building will soon be the corporate headquarters of local gold exploration company Dakota Territory Resource Corp.
Jerry Aberle, president, CEO and COO of Dakota Territory Resource Corp., said the company purchased the Roundhouse building Jan. 4. Plans are to renovate the theater, gift shop, third floor and mezzanine level into office spaces to support the company. The restaurant space will be leased to an experienced restaurateur.
“The big thing is it’s important to me that it’s good,” Aberle said of the restaurant that was once known for its beautiful chandeliers, fancy decorum, and rail car fine dining experience. “We just started visiting with potential operators for the restaurant. We want to have a capable and competent operator in there and have them do a great job. We are being patient to get the right person in there, rather than rush to get it open.”
But Aberle said the office spaces are the priority for right now. Aberle, who grew up just a few doors from the Roundhouse building, said he is thrilled to be able to use the space for the growing company. Currently Dakota Territory Resource Corp. is in the process of hiring engineers, geologists, IT personnel, and administration support for the company that has been expanding its Black Hills land holdings for gold exploration. Additionally, he said company consultants who live all over the United States and Canada will be using the Roundhouse building offices while they are in the Black Hills.
“The only property we have is all in the Black Hills and we wanted the corporate offices to be here so that the money and the people stay here in South Dakota,” Aberle said. “I’m from South Dakota and I grew up two doors from that Roundhouse. I feel really lucky to be involved and have had the chance to be in the Roundhouse building. The restoration is absolutely beautiful and I’m just tickled to be able to put it to work in a positive way for the community.”
“We were ready for an office and we know we’re going to have staff,” Aberle said. “We sure looked at renting something. I just felt like this was a really good fit. It’s such a beautiful building and we’ve got use for the parts of the building that weren’t generating income before. Hopefully we can have a successful relationship with someone in the restaurant business and get this space utilized.”
Dakota Territory Resource Corp. is a South Dakota-based company, but all of its land holdings are in the Northern Black Hills. Started in 2012, the company has about 15,000 acres of former Homestake land and is working on consolidating the district in a way that matches Homestake’s plan from 25 years ago. Last November the company acquired 64 unpatented lode mining claims on 1,092 acres southwest of the former Homestake Mine. In October 2020 the company acquired 2,112 mineral-acres in the Maitland area.
According to the company website, in the 1980s and 1990s Homestake undertook a massive gold exploration program, which Dakota Territory Resource Corp. founders Aberle and Rick Bachman managed. The exploration was primarily focused on repeating success of the Homestake Gold Mine. The venture was successful, as it discovered new gold mineralization near the Homestake, and on land the Dakota Territory Resource Corp. is currently working with.
But in 1994, low gold prices forced Homestake to abandon its exploration efforts and ultimately the mine was forced to shut down in 2002. But with the most recent rise in gold prices, Aberle said he is excited to continue the venture under the auspices of Dakota Territory Resource Corp.
Last spring and summer, the company was responsible for the helicopters that circled over the Lead area with probes, drawing much attention from residents and visitors who speculated about their purpose. The helicopters were just one of the many steps to search for gold, Aberle said.
“We wanted to learn more about the rocks that were under the cover of the younger rocks on the surface,” Aberle said. “That’s (airborne geophysics) a good way to do that and it’s additive to all the other data and information that we already had. I’ve been in mining since 1977, so we’ve got a lot of experience in the Hills, and most of it with Homestake Mining Company. As gold mining goes, there’s a saying that ‘It’s best to look in the shadow of the headframe.’ Most of the gold discovery is where there has been gold found before.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.